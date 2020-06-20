Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Patrick Morris | IOL

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Reserve interior offensive lineman Patrick Morris.

Morris is entering the third year of his career and has been with Broncos' O-Line Coach Mike Munchak for a large portion of that period. Morris was originally with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Munchak coached him in 2018.

Morris also was with the Steelers for a large portion of the 2019 season, before getting waived and then claimed by the Broncos, reuniting him with Munchak once again. Even though he wasn’t with the Broncos for long, Morris was eventually put in as a starter due to the injuries that piled up on the offensive line.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Early in the 2020 offseason, Morris was viewed as a candidate to start at center or at least as a competitor for the job with Austin Schlottmann. That changed when the Broncos drafted Lloyd Cushenberry III in the third round, who is a safe bet to be the starter.

That doesn't mean it's the end of the road for Morris as he's still poised to compete for a backup job on the interior. Denver doesn't have the best depth on its line in terms of talent, but a good number of the players at the position gained experience last year so it's going to come down to how they developed.

For a deeper look at Patrick Morris, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.