Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Sam Martin | P

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? New punter Sam Martin.

After all, punters are people, too. The truth is, Colby Wadman failed in Denver. Marquette King failed. Riley Dixon failed.

The Broncos have had issues finding a quality punter since parting ways with Britton Colquitt because of his cost and decline. Martin is another example of the team brass trying to get the position figured out.

It's a shame the Broncos have had so many issues with their punting game because punting in the thin air of Mile High in half the games of each season is an advantage. But the post-Colquitt litany of punters has failed for one issue or another and the team has yet to find its long-term solution.

What's ironic is that Dixon — a Broncos' 2016 seventh-round pick now with the Giants — has actually become a good NFL since leaving Denver.

Martin has a big leg and averaged 45.3 yards per punt, which could increase some being in Denver. He also does a good job of dropping punts inside the 20-yard line to pin opponents back against the goal-line.

There is a major concern with Martin and that is with his hang time, which was worse than Wadman's in 2019. Denver has issues with its coverage units, so a longer hang time can help buy the coverage time to get down the field.

In the video above, I deep-dive on the Broncos' new punter. Be sure to check it out.

