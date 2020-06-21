Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tim Patrick | WR

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Wide receiver Tim Patrick.

After going undrafted in 2017, Patrick spent a short time in Baltimore and San Francisco before being signed to the Broncos' practice squad. He has been with the Broncos ever since, appearing in 24 games and catching 39-of-72 targets for a little over 500 yards.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Patrick has found a way to contribute as a special teams player as well as in a limited offensive role. There has been just one big hindrance to his career so far. He has had an issue staying out there on the field since his college days.

Patrick isn't a guarantee to make the roster after the weapons the Broncos added this offseason. With two receivers drafted with the first two picks, the depth receivers like Patrick have to step their game up.

Patrick does have a significant advantage when it comes to competing for a roster spot and that is his experience contributing in the third phase. When you are a depth piece, you must contribute on special teams, plain and simple.

Patrick has a good shot to make it again this year, but it's all on him. For a deeper look at Patrick and the traits that could help him as a WR, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.