Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Todd Davis | LB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Todd Davis, an underrated linebacker Broncos fans seem to have a universal distaste for.

Davis has had a very interesting career since he entered the NFL an undrafted rookie out of Sacramento State. He spent time with the New Orleans Saints before the Broncos brought him in.

Davis' career has been solid, but he has made plenty of mistakes which has drawn the ire from many Broncos fans. What stands out with his game is his run defense while not always holding up in pass coverage during his career.

There have been improvements shown in coverage, but he has struggled to play with consistency there. There is a term for football players — JAG — which is what Davis is. He's 'just another guy' and the type that NFL rosters are built around.

Davis isn’t an elite linebacker but he is a solid, reliable run defender but in certain passing situations, once he gets drawn out in a specific coverage, issues arise. Unfortunately for the Broncos, teams figured out how to draw Davis into those coverages down the stretch last year and exposed him.

Heading into a contract year, Davis has a lot at stake career-wise. What is his outlook in 2020? I deep-dive on those very issues in the video above.

