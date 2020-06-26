Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Troy Fumagalli | TE

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Troy Fumagalli, the third-year tight end.

For a few years, the Broncos struggled to get any kind of decent production from their tight end group. One of those tight ends who underwhelmed expectations was Fumagalli, who has yet to really do anything for the Broncos, which likely means 2020 is his last chance.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Due to a college injury, Fumagalli missed all of his rookie season in 2018. He did make the roster in 2019, though, where he played in 11 games but saw only 156 snaps on the season. There were high hopes from fans, but time is running out for Fumagalli.

Denver now has a logjam at tight end and a room full of potential. Fumagalli is position as one of the low guys on the totem pole. He has his work cut out for him because not only does he have to show up, he has to outperform multiple other tight ends on the roster.

It'll be an uphill battle that Fumagalli frankly seems unlikely to overcome, so in order for him to really have a shot at separating from the pack, he needs to show out in hopes of making it and if not, landing a spot elsewhere. For a deep-dive examination of Fumagalli and what his 2020 outlook is, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.