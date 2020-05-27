Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: Justin Simmons | S

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll break down each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the Broncos for the 2020 season. Next up is a young stud that has really emerged the last year — safety Justin Simmons.

In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Broncos made Simmons the No. 98 overall draft pick in the third round and he has steadily improved each year. His improvements led to a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019 after being a top-three safety in the league and one of the few individual bright spots for the Broncos' defense.

Simmons was also part of one of the best safety duos in the 2019 season as well. He brings a lot of versatility to the Broncos' secondary because of his range, athleticism, and toughness on the back end.

Simmons does a tremendous job in reading quarterbacks and making a play on the ball, which has led to 11 interceptions and 28 pass breakups in his four-year career. His play on the back end of the defense has been such a help for the Broncos, leading to him being franchise-tagged before hitting free agency this past spring.

An extension is still expected for Simmons before the regular season starts, as GM John Elway has agreed to a multi-year deal for every player he has franchise tagged since arriving in the front office back in 2011. The Broncos need to lock Simmons up long-term because they can’t let such a young, dynamic talent get away from them.

For more a deep-dive on Simmons and what the 2020 season could have in store for him, check out the video above. What are your expectations for Simmons this year? We want to know. Sound off in the comment section below!

