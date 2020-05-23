Projecting Broncos' Starting Offense in Wake of 2020 Offseason Moves

For the Denver Broncos, the focus of the 2020 offseason was building the nest around emerging quarterback Drew Lock. In fact, over the past two drafts, the focus has shifted from defense to adding offensive difference-makers.

"We've tried to concentrate on the defensive side with the idea that if we can keep the score down, we’ll stay in football game and eventually, try to find the quarterback we can replace him with and get the offense back on track," GM John Elway said following the 2020 draft. "I think with the way Drew played at the end of last year, we saw the signs of a guy that has a chance to be very successful in this league, but to do that, he's got to have some good people around him."

Undoubtedly, Elway's moves to stock the shelves and build around Lock signal the team's belief in the second-year quarterback. The Broncos' front-office czar is relieved to finally have a QB to build around.

With both free agency and the 2020 draft well in the rear-view mirror, it's time to project ahead. How has this year's offseason maneuvers — the additions and departures — reshaped the starting lineup?

With training camp scheduled for the end of July, here's our first stab at what we expect the starting lineup to look like on the offensive side of the ball when the season-opener vs. Tennessee rolls around.

First, to show the contrast of how much turnover there's been on the offensive side of the ball in Denver, let's take a quick snapshot at last year's opening-day starting lineup.

Note: The Broncos actually opened up on the road in Oakland in a 13-personnel package (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR). The list below is reflective of the depth chart Denver released before the game.

2019

B: Joe Flacco

RB: Phillip Lindsay

FB: Andrew Beck [Andy Janovich injured]

X-WR: Courtland Sutton

Z-WR: Emmanuel Sanders

TE: Jeff Heuerman

LT: Garett Bolles

LG: Dalton Risner

C: Connor McGovern

RG: Ronald Leary

RT: Ja'Wuan James

Now, let's take a gander at how 2020's day-one lineup is projected.

2020 Projected

QB: Drew Lock

RB: Phillip Lindsay

X-WR: Courtland Sutton

Z-WR: Jerry Jeudy (R)

Slot: DaeSean Hamilton

TE: Noah Fant

LT: Garett Bolles

LG: Dalton Risner

C: Lloyd Cushenberry III (R)

RG: Graham Glasgow

RT: Ja'Wuan James

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Takeaways

Some fans might see Hamilton listed as the starter in the slot with raised eyebrows and while it's entirely possible rookie second-rounder KJ Hamler could swoop in and usurp that starting job, Hamilton will be hard to beat out that quickly.

That doesn't mean Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur won't have specific packages and plays designed to get Hamler on the field and the ball in his hands, but Hamilton is an accomplished route runner, is fearless catching passes over the middle in traffic, and established strong chemistry with Lock down the stretch. Hamler is a supremely talented wideout but it would be an upset to see him unseat Hamilton this summer.

Now, by season's end? It's entirely possible Hamler could leapfrog Hamilton.

Some might also question Cushenberry at center when a Mike Munchak guy — Patrick Morris — is waiting in the wings. Undoubtedly, Morris will have something to say about the center job but Cushenberry was drafted for a reason and was viewed as a fringe first-rounder by many leading draftniks, including many here at Mile High Huddle.

Cushenberry is very smart and extremely talented and even as a rookie, should eventually be able to handle the open competition with Morris, even if Morris opens as the start on day one of camp. As with all rookies, though, caution is warranted as all bets are off until we see them on the field. Based on what we know about Cushenberry, it would be an upset if he didn't start on day one.

The other slot that might trigger some questions is at tight end. With the arrival of Nick Vannett via free agency, some fans might wonder why Fant is penciled in as the starter. He's not. Fant's place in the starting lineup is written in sharpie.

Barring injury, Fant will open the season as the starter and is the Broncos' top breakout candidate for 2020. It will be interesting to see what the team ultimately decides to do with Jeff Heuerman, who opened last season as the TE1.

For those wondering about Melvin Gordon, he's going to receive starter's snaps by virtue of the $13.5 million guaranteed in his contract. But unless Vic Fangio wants an offensive mutiny, Lindsay — who's been the heart and soul of the offense and is a Pro Bowl, back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher himself — has earned the right to open the season as the starter.

Where did I get it wrong? Sound off in the comment section below.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.