Analyzing how NFL.com's Controversial 7-Round Mock Draft Would Impact Broncos

Another day, another dollar. Another week, another mock draft to analyze.

This is what we do until we get the real thing on April 23. The Denver Broncos hold the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL Draft and there's been all sorts of buzz coming out of the rumor mill on what GM John Elway might have up his sleeve.

Most draftniks project the Broncos taking a wideout in the first round and maybe even moving up for the privilege. That's not how NFL.com's Chad Reuters views it unfolding for Denver, however.

In his latest seven-round mock draft, Reuters made a series of picks for the Broncos that some have deemed controversial. Let's take a quick look at the five picks Reuters made for Denver in the top-100 and how each might impact the 2020 roster.

Round 1. Pick 15: Kenneth Murray, LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Jerry Jeudy could be the pick here, but given the depth at receiver in this draft, the Broncos might simply pick the best player on the board -- either Murray or Javon Kinlaw. Murray is a ruthless force on the field and a leader off it. Teams will not regret selecting him in the top half of the first round.

Analysis: On one hand, Reuters is espousing a theory that I have subscribed to all offseason. Namely, that in such a deep WR class, the Broncos would be wise to draft another blue-chip position in round one and capitalize on the depth later on. But on the other, I don't see that non-WR pick being one of the top inside linebackers in the class, as much as Murray would thrive under Vic Fangio's tutelage.

How he'd Fit: With Murray in the fold, it wouldn't take long for Todd Davis to be eclipsed as a starter, which is fine, because Davis is in a contract year. Murray would be bring sideline-to-sideline speed and the ability to cover, though he's not the best coverage LB in the class.

Round 2. Pick 46: A.J. Epenesa, DE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Analysis: Epenesa here, instead of a WR (since the Broncos went elsewhere in round one) frankly seems delusional. While I believe Epenesa would thrive as a 5-tech DE in Fangio's scheme, it would take him some time to acclimate which means the Broncos would be kissing goodbye any meaningful impact from their round-two pick in 2020. That's not going to happen, especially if the first-round pick isn't a WR.

How he'd Fit: Epenesa is viewed somewhat as a 'tweener' but he wouldn't even have to bulk up all that much to step in and rush the QB on third down from the defensive interior. The hope would be to have Epenesa groomed to take over for Shelby Harris in 2021.

Round 3. Pick 77: Troy Pride, Jr., CB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Analysis: Again, with a first-round talent like Xavier McKinney still on the board, I would blanch if the Broncos skipped over him to take Pride. Pride is a solid CB prospect but he's not a blue-chipper like McKinney. The Broncos will take a CB with one of their premium-round picks but in the order of Reuters' mock thus far, it feels hardly plausible that it would shake out like this.

How he'd Fit: Pride would step in and compete with De'Vante Bausby and Isaac Yiadom for the CB3 duties in Denver. He might be able to win out and earn a role on defense but I'd put my money on Bausby, at least for 2020.

Round 3. Pick 83: Michael Pittman, Jr., WR

School: USC | Year: Senior

Analysis: So, in Reuters' estimation, the Broncos wait until their middle round-three pick to take a WR and in so doing, select a poor man's Courtland Sutton? The Broncos need a complement to Sutton, not a knock-off. A true complement would check boxes that Sutton doesn't, thus drawing the attention of opposing defenses and freeing the WR1 to do WR1 things.

How he'd Fit: I'm not sure Pittman could beat out Tim Patrick for playing time as a rookie. Maybe. Pittman might be a more explosive athlete out of the box than Patrick, but he's not as polished as the veteran is.

Round 3. Pick 95: Jonah Jackson, OG

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

Analysis: Again, another odd pick for the Broncos here. The Broncos aren't waiting until almost day three before taking an offensive lineman.

How he'd Fit: Honestly, the Broncos don't need a guard prospect. The Broncos need a starting center and offensive tackle depth. Jackson would have to compete with Elijah Wilkinson and Austin Schlottman for a roster spot to back up Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow if he made it.

The Takeaway

Honestly, every mock draft in the history of mankind has been an exercise in fantasy and is simply the best-guess of the person making the picks. I've tried to understand the logic Reuters used to make these selections, and while a few of them are fine prospects, a draft haul that looked like this would be catastrophic for the Broncos.

