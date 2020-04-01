Broncos Revealed Among Favorites to Land Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

For the better part of the last three months, Denver Broncos fans have been captivated by the prospect of landing WR Henry Ruggs III in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the oddsmakers might like the Broncos' chances of drafting the other 'Bama wideout — Jerry Jeudy — even more.

The William Hill sportsbook has tapped the Broncos as one of four NFL teams with the best odds of drafting Jeudy. Here's what Corey Parson of SI Gambling had to say about it.

Denver Broncos +600

Denver is another team that would love to see Jeudy sitting there for them with the 15th pick in the draft, but without a trade that is highly unlikely. Denver has a young quarterback in Drew Lock who could use another weapon in the passing game to go along with Courtland Sutton, but I don't see how Jeudy lasts all the way until the 15th pick.

What it Means

It comes as no surprise that the Broncos would be favored among the NFL's 32 teams to land one of the top wideouts in the 2020 class. GM John Elway's burning desire to add explosive play-making ability to the WR corps is the worst-kept secret in the league.

Most fans have focused in on Ruggs, based on reporting coming from the local level. But fans should prepare themselves for the possibility of the Broncos ending up with one of the two other 'Blue-Chip 3' as our Nick Kendell calls them. To wit, Ruggs, Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

Which of that triumvirate emerges as the top wideout in the class depends on who you ask. When the pre-draft season began in earnest, Jeudy was the near-consensus WR1 in the class. Lamb gave Jeudy a run for the title at times.

But coming out of the NFL Combine, Ruggs seemed to have leap-frogged both. The kid nearly broke the Combine with his testing, running a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash.

In January, it seemed like the best odds for the Broncos at pick 15 in the first round would have been on Ruggs. Now into April, though, that's increasingly unlikely barring a trade-up.

In fact, if the Broncos want to guarantee landing any of the 'Blue-Chip 3', they'll have to move up in the draft and it won't come cheap. Our Bob Morris researched what the realistic cost would be for Denver jumping from pick 15 to pick 11 and it's enough to make anyone's you-know-what pucker.

Correlation doesn't always imply causation, but it's worth mentioning that Jeudy out-produced Ruggs in the Crimson Tide offense. With each WR playing three seasons at Alabama, Ruggs finished his collegiate career with 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns, while Jeudy totaled 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Ruggs was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. But Jeudy was the more consistent performer and is no slouch himself when it comes to speed, twitch and play-making ability.

Jeudy's draft stock has lost some of its luster but make no mistake; there's a good chance he ends up as the crown jewel of this receiver class. If the Football Gods are kind enough to pour out a blessing like Jeudy on the Broncos, it would give Drew Lock a wide receiver duo on par with any in the league and help take some of the pressure off of Courtland Sutton.

And it would free up TE Noah Fant, as well as the RBs out of the backfield, which Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur absolutely loves involving in the passing game. It's easy to get carried away imagining it but in three weeks' time, we'll have our answer on which prospect the Broncos end up with on draft day.

