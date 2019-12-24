Mile High Huddle
Broncos Announce a Pair of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos waited a couple of extra days longer than expected but on Tuesday, DL Adam Gotsis was placed on injured reserve. Gotsis underwent a knee surgery to repair an issue he's dealt with since before he entered the league as a Broncos second-round pick back in 2016.

It's an unfortunate end to what has been a contract year for Gotsis. He'll now have to head out into the open waters of unrestricted free agency having to answer questions about his health and be poked and prodded by team doctors. 

In a corresponding move, the Broncos promoted rookie OT Quinn Bailey off the practice squad to the active roster. Bailey is an undrafted rookie who played his college ball at Arizona State. 

The 6-foot-6, 306-pound tackle saw action in each of Denver's five preseason games this past summer, starting one game at right tackle. The Broncos saw a backup tackle emerge last week in Jake Rodgers, who stepped in for the injured Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle.

 It's unlikely Bailey will play in Week 17 vs. the Oakland Raiders, but if Wilkinson's injury doesn't improve between now and gameday, there's a good chance the rookie will at least dress and be active. 

In the wake of Ja'Wuan James being injury prone and Garett Bolles' volatility, the Broncos could use as many viable bodies at offensive tackle as possible. Wilkinson has been playing out of position as a guard starting at tackle but Rodgers' emergence was very encouraging. 

It's doubtful we'll get any further evaluation on Bailey in 2019 but you never know. 

