Denver Broncos Announce Initial 53-Man Roster
The Denver Broncos just made it through the toughest day on the NFL calendar, whittling the 90-man roster down to the final 53 players. Coaches and GMs dread this day, as do the 40-plus players who find themselves on the roster bubble.
With the final roster cuts announced, the Broncos unveiled their initial 53-man roster. It's worth noting that the Broncos had three undrafted rookies make the final roster out of camp, marking the 20th year in the past 21 that at least one has.
Last year, four undrafted rookies made it. The college free-agent tradition continues to run strong and deep in the Mile High City.
Let's examine the final roster.
Quarterback (3)
Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson.
Analysis: True to his word, Broncos head coach Sean Payton kept all three quarterbacks, including Wilson, whose solid preseason display couldn't be denied.
Running Back (4)
Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and Blake Watson.
Analysis: The Broncos moved on from Samaje Perine and waived Tyler Badie, though I'd expect the latter to end up on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire.
Wide Receiver (5)
Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele.
Analysis: This position featured a few painful decisions, including the release of Tim Patrick. The Broncos also cut Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Brandon Johnson, both of whom have been with the team for a while. David Sills V was also waived, but I could see him returning on the practice squad.
Tight End (4)
Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins.
Analysis: This position shook out exactly as expected, but if I were Adkins, I'd be a little edgy the next day or two as waiver claims around the NFL resolve.
Offensive Line (9)
Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Matt Peart, Alex Palczweski, Alex Forsyth, and Frank Crum.
Analysis: The biggest surprise here is that the Broncos kept the undrafted tackle Crum, who was absolutely atrocious during the preseason. The team obviously sees something here that we don't, but if O-line coach Zach Strief can reach Crum, his size would make for a formidable tackle, much like McGlinchey.
Defensive Line (6)
Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, Jordan Jackson, and Eyioma Uwazurike.
Analysis: It was good to see Jackson's really strong preseason pay off for him. And after missing last year due to a gambling suspension, the 11th-hour return of Uwazurike saw him make the roster, for now.
Inside Linebacker (4)
Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, Justin Strnad, and Levelle Bailey.
Analysis: In one of the bigger surprises of the day, the Broncos waived Jonas Griffith. He was made expendable by the undrafted rookie, Bailey.
Outside Linebacker (4)
Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Jonah Elliss.
Analysis: This is another position that shook out as expected. The Broncos have some young talent here. As a group, they need to figure out how to translate that potential into production on the field.
Cornerback (6)
Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Riley Moss, Levi Wallace, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Tremon Smith.
Analysis: The only big surprise here was that Damarri Mathis, the young veteran, was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's preseason finale.
Safety (5)
P.J. Locke, Brandon Jones, Devon Key, JL Skinner, and Keidron Smith.
Analysis: Props to Smith for making the cut. He couldn't be denied after a very strong summer, punctuated by having his fingers on three Broncos takeaways in the preseason, including a pair of interceptions.
Special Teams (3)
Wil Lutz (K), Riley Dixon (P), and Mitchell Fraboni (LS).
Analysis: Dixon emerged victorious in the punter competition, vanquishing Trenton Gill.
