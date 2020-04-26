Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Announce Signing of 7 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

Chad Jensen

As the 2020 NFL Draft came to a close, teams frantically picked over the list of prospects who did not hear their name called. The Denver Broncos are a team who have a post-draft track record replete with with finding undrafted diamonds in the rough. 

Chris Harris, Jr., C.J. Anderson, Shaquil Barrett, and Phillip Lindsay exemplify the Broncos' college free-agent track record, with all four achieving NFL stardom and at least one Pro Bowl selection. Who did the Broncos prioritize following the 2020 draft? 

I will not lie to you and pretend like I know much about these seven prospects. Instead, I'll turn to a true expert on the 2020 class — Senior Draft Analyst Erick Trickel — to give you a little context on each UDFA the Broncos signed. Here's what Erick said. 

Riley Neal, QB | Vanderbilt: A weaker-armed quarterback with multiple other issues. While he is another quarterback to help push the signal-callers already on the roster, he isn't much of a threat. 

Levante Bellamy, RB | Western Michigan: A solid runner and receiver that can really make the most out of nothing. An electric player that can be used as a gadget, but not the toughest of runners. 

Zimari Manning, WR | Tarleton State: I frankly don't know much about this ultra small-school prospect, but I did watch what highlights are available with no other tape to be had. He seems to have good body control and decent speed, but these are highlights so take with a grain of salt. Every prospect looks great on a highlight reel. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Douglas Coleman III, S | Texas Tech: Coleman has a nose for the ball with good ball skills to come away with the interception. For a team needing more takeaways, he can make his mark. 

Hunter Watts, OL | Central Arkansas: Another prospect I don't know much about, but if Mike Munchak wanted him, maybe he can make something out of Watts. 

Kendall Hinton, WR | Wake Forest: A good athlete who was originally a quarterback but made the switch and is still learning to be a receiver. I thought some team would take a late-round flier on Hinton's upside as a receiver, especially with the progress he made with his routes during the season. 

Essang Bassey, CB | Wake Forest: A year ago, Bassey was talked about as a top corner in the 2020 class, but his tackling issues really hurt his stock overall. He might be better as a nickel, but his tackling must improve. He's a ball-hawk with great ball skills with 42 passes defensed and five interceptions over the last three years. 

Follow Chad and Erick on Twitter @ChadNJensen and ErickTrickel.

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
BearBnB
BearBnB

It will be interesting to see if any of these guys can make the roster this year. If none do, I would have to put an asterisk on this season due to the lack of normal off season for them to show out.

Ironzero3
Ironzero3

I think bassy has a opportunity to stick around as well as Coleman lll

Cgwhit55
Cgwhit55

Zimari Manning from Tarleton is a really solid receiver. He has excellent ball handling skills and will fight for the football when contested. He is also a very elusive receiver that can be hard to bring down. He averaged 21.5 yac in both of his last 2 seasons and has a really great character. Had he performed the same way at a larger school he would have been an easy 1st or second round pick.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Denver Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog/Open Thread

Log in and join the live discussion as we live-blog the 2020 NFL Draft. How will it shake out for the Broncos?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Next Gen Stats Give Broncos Highest-Graded Score in 2020 NFL Draft

Next Gen Stats is buying what John Elway is selling.

Chad Jensen

by

Choibake

4 Broncos' Veterans on the Bubble Following 2020 NFL Draft

The Broncos added 10 draft picks to the roster via the NFL Draft and it left a handful of veterans on unstable ground.

BobMorris

by

SpokaneBronco

Gut Reaction: Why Broncos Fans Should Pump the Brakes on Criticism of Round 3 Picks

The Broncos didn't get consensus praise from the fanbase with their trio of third-round picks. But it's possible fans are focusing on the wrong things.

BobMorris

by

505bronco

Broncos' Best & Worst Picks of 2020 NFL Draft Revealed

Now that the 2020 draft is in the books, it's time to analyze the Broncos' class and also look back on a few missed opportunities.

Erick Trickel

by

Gandalf the orange

Broncos Select Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy at Pick 15 in the Draft

The Broncos stood pat and ultimately got the receiver they loved in the first round.

Chad Jensen

by

ac64

Broncos' Full 2020 NFL Draft Class Unveiled

The Broncos attacked the 2020 NFL Draft with the mandate of building the nest around Drew Lock. Here's the updated list of each pick Denver has made.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Strong Reaction to Broncos' KJ Hamler Pick Pours in

The Broncos made a surprising selection, taking Penn State WR KJ Hamler in the second round after drafting Alabama's Jerry Jeudy on day one. The reactions in the media world were interesting.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

Broncos Draft Fresno State OL Netane Muti in Sixth Round

The Broncos took a sixth-round flyer on one of the 2020 draft's biggest boom-or-bust offensive linemen.

Chad Jensen

by

smilinassassin

Broncos Select Penn State WR K.J. Hamler in Second Round of Draft

The Broncos double-dipped at wide receiver with their first two picks of the draft.

Chad Jensen

by

smilinassassin