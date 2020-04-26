Broncos Announce Signing of 7 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

As the 2020 NFL Draft came to a close, teams frantically picked over the list of prospects who did not hear their name called. The Denver Broncos are a team who have a post-draft track record replete with with finding undrafted diamonds in the rough.

Chris Harris, Jr., C.J. Anderson, Shaquil Barrett, and Phillip Lindsay exemplify the Broncos' college free-agent track record, with all four achieving NFL stardom and at least one Pro Bowl selection. Who did the Broncos prioritize following the 2020 draft?

I will not lie to you and pretend like I know much about these seven prospects. Instead, I'll turn to a true expert on the 2020 class — Senior Draft Analyst Erick Trickel — to give you a little context on each UDFA the Broncos signed. Here's what Erick said.

Riley Neal, QB | Vanderbilt: A weaker-armed quarterback with multiple other issues. While he is another quarterback to help push the signal-callers already on the roster, he isn't much of a threat.

Levante Bellamy, RB | Western Michigan: A solid runner and receiver that can really make the most out of nothing. An electric player that can be used as a gadget, but not the toughest of runners.

Zimari Manning, WR | Tarleton State: I frankly don't know much about this ultra small-school prospect, but I did watch what highlights are available with no other tape to be had. He seems to have good body control and decent speed, but these are highlights so take with a grain of salt. Every prospect looks great on a highlight reel.

Douglas Coleman III, S | Texas Tech: Coleman has a nose for the ball with good ball skills to come away with the interception. For a team needing more takeaways, he can make his mark.

Hunter Watts, OL | Central Arkansas: Another prospect I don't know much about, but if Mike Munchak wanted him, maybe he can make something out of Watts.

Kendall Hinton, WR | Wake Forest: A good athlete who was originally a quarterback but made the switch and is still learning to be a receiver. I thought some team would take a late-round flier on Hinton's upside as a receiver, especially with the progress he made with his routes during the season.

Essang Bassey, CB | Wake Forest: A year ago, Bassey was talked about as a top corner in the 2020 class, but his tackling issues really hurt his stock overall. He might be better as a nickel, but his tackling must improve. He's a ball-hawk with great ball skills with 42 passes defensed and five interceptions over the last three years.

