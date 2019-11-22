Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Bills | Week 12 | Predictions & Picks

Khalid Alshami (@KhalidHAlshami) 7-3: The Denver Broncos are very much a team that doesn't know how to win football games. The Broncos are competitive and often have a good chance to come away on top with under five minutes in the fourth quarter, but have found ways to bungle those opportunities four times this season. Unfortunately, that trend is likely to continue with a brutal East Coast road trip on deck in Buffalo. The Bills have a tough defense and will likely make the day a long one for QB Brandon Allen. On offense, Bills QB Josh Allen presents a much more mobile threat than Denver has faced this season. RB Devin Singletary has been breaking off big plays regularly since supplanting Frank Gore as the starter in the backfield. Denver's defense will keep things close, but Buffalo will win this one.

Pick: Bills 23, Broncos 15

Josh Carney (@JCarney_Sports) 6-4: A road trip to Buffalo to take on the upstart Bills is as tough as it gets for the Broncos at this point in the year. After blowing a 20-point lead last week, the defense was exposed. Josh Allen should continue to expose the Broncos defense with his arm and legs. Brandon Allen won't be able to match throw-for-throw with Allen because Buffalo's defense is darn good and will be tough to move the football on.

Pick: Bills 23, Broncos 13

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 1-2: So near yet so far last week in Minnesota leaves us thinking; when will the Broncos make that big statement win? A trip to Buffalo is never easy and the Broncos will make the trip with the playoffs hardly on their radar. This week of reflection has the Broncos looking ahead to a brighter future, but that’s largely talking about next season. That said, the future needs to be now. The Broncos defense gets the message and plays a full 60 mins and Denver gets over the hump in this road win.

Bold Prediction: Phillip Lindsay comes up big with two scores and Courtland Sutton explodes for 150 yards to silence the rabid Bills fans.

Pick: Broncos 27, Bills 17

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 4-6: If you love defensive football, this is the game for you. Depending on what statistics you look at, there is an argument for this being a battle of two of the top-5 defenses in all of football. If there was ever a game to take the under, it would be this one. Slug-fests like this mean that one or two crucial plays will be the deciding factor. Unfortunately, I see the Broncos making a couple of errors with a bad fumble and big interception in the third quarter, which secures victory for the Bills.

Pick: Bills 19, Broncos 17

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 7-3: On Sunday, Broncos-Bills will likely be a defensive struggle and the winner will be the team that comes through in the clutch. This has not been a knack showcased by the Broncos this season. However, they are due. The Broncos pull off the upset, winning on a walk-off field goal being set up by a Von Miller forced fumble.

Pick: Broncos 13, Bills 10

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 4-6: As Carl alluded, this is going to be a defensive throwdown and like all such slug-fests, the margin of error will be slim. The Broncos were embarrassed by their collapse in Minnesota last week — true — but their 20-0 halftime lead against a playoff-caliber foe on the road also served as a confidence-builder, especially for Brandon Allen and this offense. Allen is smart enough to know that if he loses this game on the road, nothing will be able to forestall Drew Lock supplanting him as the starter. Kicker Brandon McManus and the defense want a bounce-back game, and in what promises to be a hard-fought battle in Upstate New York, both will get the opportunity for vindication. Don't sleep on the Broncos in this one.

Bold Prediction: Von Miller comes alive, notching 2.5 sacks and forcing a game-deciding turnover in the fourth quarter, giving the Broncos a massive upset win on the road.

Pick: Broncos 17, Bills 16

Trevor Judge (@TrevorJudge) 4-6: This is one of the few games this season the Broncos could pull out a win by scoring less than 25 points (a number they just seemingly can’t eclipse). I expect a defensive battle resulting in a low-scoring game. Will this be a tougher test for Brandon Allen than last week in Minnesota? You could argue either way but the Bills now have one more game of film on Allen, which will prove to be invaluable. Denver also doesn’t have a great history of playing in 1 pm games on the East Coast. The Bills, even though they are sitting at 7-3, are a better team than many give them credit for. Denver struggles to find points on offense and the defense doesn’t do enough to keep them in it.

Pick: Bills 23, Broncos 14

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 4-6: Try as I might, I can't conjure up much excitement about the battle of the Allens — Denver QB Brandon Allen vs. Buffalo QB Josh Allen. This has all the makings of a slow-playing, offensively-challenged struggle for points, with both teams' field goal kickers likely getting plenty of work. There's little doubt the Broncos can contain the Bills' largely nondescript attack; the question is — always — can their offense outscore the opponent? The game being in Buffalo could prove to be the difference for an inexperienced squad still learning how to win.

Pick: Bills 16, Broncos 13

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 5-5: The Broncos historically struggle on the road in the 1 pm slot playing in the Eastern Time Zone. While this Bills team is somewhat a paper tiger, the Broncos find a way to lose excruciatingly each week it seems. Being beat up on the offensive line, Denver will still find some success on the ground vs. a struggling Bills run defense. However, the Bills pass defense has been amazing and will likely take the Brandon Allen experience one step closer to being over. Denver's defense will keep this close, but given some issues at cornerback against No. 1 receivers this season, John Brown could expose the Broncos backend just like Stefon Diggs did last week. In the end, the Broncos lose another close one.

Pick: Broncos 20, Bills 21

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 6-4: The Bills are similar to the Titans in that their defense is better than some give credit but their offense isn't that good. The Bills have played a soft schedule, but that doesn't mean the Broncos can take things for granted. Still, even with the offensive line banged up, I see this game playing out like the Titans game, except I don't expect a shutout. Still, I think the Broncos have enough to pull off a mild upset in a low-scoring game.

Pick: Broncos 17, Bills 13

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 7-3: Last week's loss to the Vikings was one of the most brutal and excruciating losses by any team over the last decade. It was great to see the offensive explosion of the first half, but the only sort of consistency this Broncos team has this season is in the form of finding new ways to shoot themselves in the foot. Now, they go into Buffalo to face a Bills team that is running the ball effectively and playing great pass defense, the two biggest areas of weakness on this Broncos team. It's gonna be an ugly, low-scoring game, but the Bills are gonna make the big plays happen when they matter most. Watch for Josh Allen to hit John Brown for a deep touchdown and to run another in with his legs.

Pick: Bills 17, Broncos 13

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 4-6: Denver doesn't travel well, especially to the East Coast. They are facing their toughest defense and are starting a quarterback, whose completion percentage through two games is below 50%. Brandon Allen's arm is poor, and that hurt the Broncos offense as well as his inexperience vs. the Vikings. They let him get away with a few throws and the Bills won't and they'll also look to take away the running game. Defensively, this should be a good matchup against the Bills offense and maybe they can force some mistakes from Josh Allen. I have a hard time seeing Denver travel to Buffalo and walk out of this one with the 'W'.

Bold Prediction: Brandon Allen plays poorly, which is nothing against him, which forces the Broncos to activate Drew Lock and get him out on the field vs. the Chargers in Week 13 at home.

Pick: Bills 24, Broncos 13

