Mile High
Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos at Texans Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock garnered a win in his first career start last week. If he leads the Denver Broncos to a victory over the Texans in Houston, he would join some rarefied air. 

Only two other Broncos rookies in team history have won their first two starts, and one of them was none other than John Elway. This team's playoff hopes are nil but Lock's presence has given this team meaning heading down the stretch and reignited interest and passion (hope) in fans. 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss DENvsHOU here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time. 

What to Watch For

• Chris Harris, Jr. needs one interception to join Mike Harden as the only Broncos with multiple interceptions in eight consecutive seasons.

• Von Miller needs one sack to pass Kevin Carter and Neil Smith into sole possession of 27th place on the NFL's all-time sack list and two sacks to pass Elvis Dumervil for 26th place on the NFL's all-time list.

• Justin Simmons needs two interceptions to tie Steve Atwater (12) for the third-most interceptions among Broncos safeties through their first four professional seasons. 

• Courtland Sutton needs four catches to become the fourth Bronco to reach 100 catches for his career through his first 29 games (Eddie Royal, Brandon Marshall & Glyn Milburn) and 94 receiving yards to become the third Bronco to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season by his second year (Brandon Marshall, 2007; Lionel Taylor, 1960). 

 Inactives

Analysis: Von Miller is active after missing last week's game, after going 95-straight without missing a start. He's back in the lineup, which bodes well especially considering fellow starter Malik Reed is inactive. In Ronald Leary's place, Austin Schlottmann will start for Denver. And ding, ding, ding, Ja'Wuan James is active for the first time since Week 8. 

Analysis: Will Fuller V is out today, which is great news for an embattled Broncos' cornerback depth chart. The Texans are still teeming with aerial weapons but Denver won't have to worry about that vertical speed taking the top off. 

First Quarter

Kareem Jackson, Diontae Spencer and Elijah Wilkinson are the Broncos gameday captains. 

Broncos win the toss. Defer. Texans will receive the ball to open. 

13:38: On 3rd-&-2, Deshaun Watson hits Darren Fells for a two-yard gain to move the chains. 

11:03: Falst start on Laremy Tunsil on 3rd-&-5. Brings up 3rd-&-10 for Texans.

10:39: Broncos get pressure with Miller, forces Watson out of the pocket where he throws it away on third down. 

Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones is down. 

10:26: On first down, Lock hits Noah Fant, who turns and runs 48 yards and into Texans territory. 

9:08: Lock hits Andrew Beck on a crosser for 29 yards. 

Comments (42)
No. 1-41
KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Let's get at em Broncos.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

I picked Denver. Curious to see the energy the Broncos take the field with.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Definitely want to see is D. Walker can be stout against the run today. And the next 4 weeks. If he can and can continue with his play against the pass from earlier in the season, it will help the Broncos decide the direction in free agency and draft.

kryss21
kryss21

James in the lineup?

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

I. Yaidom must show steady improvement in coverage starting with this game.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

kryss21
kryss21 said: James in the lineup?

Yes bro! Finally. Hopefully he lasts longer than 20 snaps

Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89

I’m worried about Von. He should Be shut down, but as elect said on KOA we’re gonna try to win every game. Will this come back to bite us ?

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Broncos on d first.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

If the Broncos can stop Watson from converting third downs with his feet early in the game it will bode well. Otherwise, another long day.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Things I want to see today:

Improvement from Lock and growing chemistry with his receivers. Consistent and aggressive play-calling. Can the defensive line hold up without Wolfe and who will step up? Can Yiadom improve in coverage? What will Jacksons impact be? Shuffling OL

Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89

Hopefully Jackson insight into this Texans side will Help massively.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Let’s go sports team! Prevail!

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Todd Davis cannot stay with TEs.

Juanc13
Juanc13

if drew lock wins today and continues to do good the rest of the season do you think we have a shot at playoffs next season

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall said: Todd Davis cannot stay with TEs.

The rub route from the WR didn't help Davis at all.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Kareem up in run support strong.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

It’s already obvious how much this team misses Wolfe. Texans pounding the interior ground game.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

That was a very patient run by Hyde on first down.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

It’s so annoying when a QB escapes after good contain and coverage

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Getting some heat on Watson.

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

Gosh I’m just scared watching Von Miller lol

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Tunsil against Von Miller is going to be a very fun matchup to watch. Von won the first snap with the false start, and now gets another pressure to force the punt.

kryss21
kryss21

Jones down. Oh no!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Getting very thin upfront with injuries.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Jones was starting to emerge. This could be a big loss with Wolfe down and no one stepping up so far for the Broncos.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Dline is getting very thin. Hope Jones is okay

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice catch and run Noah.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Really good play call and execution, but Joseph was close. This is on script though where the Broncos have done well all season.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Lock needs to step into that throw. Worked out though, but was a close INT

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Tight ends gashing them.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Big play Fant. Can't wait to have that discussion with Erick next week on DVDD

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

That’s exactly why you don’t quit on Fant through the ups and downs in blocking and ball tracking and the like. The ability to make explosive plays like that from the TE position is rare.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Dudes! Lock to Fant for 48 yards.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Flag.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

That was a great throw under pressure from Lock to Beck. Broncos moving the ball, on script.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Annoying.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

72

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Big plays for the TE's on this opening drive. Lock is under a little pressure to start up the game though.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Bolles with the TD negating penalty. Was playing well the last few weeks, but can't be trusted and this is why.

kryss21
kryss21

Bolles. 🙄

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Terrible penalty by Bolles there. Go figure.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elway Weighs in on Rich Scangarello's 2019 Body of Work

KeithCummings
28 0

The Broncos front-office czar spoke extensively of Rich Scangarello ahead of Week 14.

Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Chad Jensen
372 0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog LACvsDEN. Will the Drew Lock era start off on the right foot?

Drew Lock's NFL Debut Produced a Concerning Advanced Metric

Nick Kendell
19 0

Drew Lock's NFL debut excited Broncos fans, but there was one metric that would imply proceeding with caution.

How the Broncos Win: Stopping Texans' Vertical Game With WR Will Fuller V

Josh_Carney
4 0

How important is Will Fuller V to the Texans' game-plan? You might be surprised.

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Texans | Week 14 | Predictions & Picks

MHH Staff
2 0

Drew Lock will make his first road start on Sunday. Our experts weigh in on what to expect for the Broncos.

Broncos Reveal Final Injury Report for Week 14 vs. Texans

Chad Jensen
1 0

The Broncos are heading into Houston with three players listed as questionable.

Analyzing Four Throws Drew Lock Wishes he Had Back in Broncos Debut

Erick Trickel
7 1

Drew Lock showed a lot of promise in his debut but he also showed the areas he has room to grow.

With Lock in the Lineup, Phillip Lindsay Believes Broncos' 'Future is Bright'

KeithCummings
2 2

Phillip Lindsay is optimistic in what the future holds for the Broncos, especially in light of Drew Lock's debut.

Five Plays That Showcase how Predictable Rich Scangarello's Offense has Become

Erick Trickel
2 0

Rich Scangarello needs to turn the ship around as a play-caller.

What's Going on With Broncos CB Chris Harris, Jr.?

Erick Trickel
12 0

Chris Harris, Jr. has allowed four touchdowns in coverage this year.