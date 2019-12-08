Broncos at Texans Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Drew Lock garnered a win in his first career start last week. If he leads the Denver Broncos to a victory over the Texans in Houston, he would join some rarefied air.

Only two other Broncos rookies in team history have won their first two starts, and one of them was none other than John Elway. This team's playoff hopes are nil but Lock's presence has given this team meaning heading down the stretch and reignited interest and passion (hope) in fans.

What to Watch For

• Chris Harris, Jr. needs one interception to join Mike Harden as the only Broncos with multiple interceptions in eight consecutive seasons.

• Von Miller needs one sack to pass Kevin Carter and Neil Smith into sole possession of 27th place on the NFL's all-time sack list and two sacks to pass Elvis Dumervil for 26th place on the NFL's all-time list.

• Justin Simmons needs two interceptions to tie Steve Atwater (12) for the third-most interceptions among Broncos safeties through their first four professional seasons.

• Courtland Sutton needs four catches to become the fourth Bronco to reach 100 catches for his career through his first 29 games (Eddie Royal, Brandon Marshall & Glyn Milburn) and 94 receiving yards to become the third Bronco to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season by his second year (Brandon Marshall, 2007; Lionel Taylor, 1960).

Inactives

Analysis: Von Miller is active after missing last week's game, after going 95-straight without missing a start. He's back in the lineup, which bodes well especially considering fellow starter Malik Reed is inactive. In Ronald Leary's place, Austin Schlottmann will start for Denver. And ding, ding, ding, Ja'Wuan James is active for the first time since Week 8.

Analysis: Will Fuller V is out today, which is great news for an embattled Broncos' cornerback depth chart. The Texans are still teeming with aerial weapons but Denver won't have to worry about that vertical speed taking the top off.

First Quarter

Kareem Jackson, Diontae Spencer and Elijah Wilkinson are the Broncos gameday captains.

Broncos win the toss. Defer. Texans will receive the ball to open.

13:38: On 3rd- & -2, Deshaun Watson hits Darren Fells for a two-yard gain to move the chains.

11:03: Falst start on Laremy Tunsil on 3rd- & -5. Brings up 3rd- & -10 for Texans.

10:39: Broncos get pressure with Miller, forces Watson out of the pocket where he throws it away on third down.

Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones is down.

10:26: On first down, Lock hits Noah Fant, who turns and runs 48 yards and into Texans territory.

9:08: Lock hits Andrew Beck on a crosser for 29 yards.