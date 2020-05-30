Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 13: What to Watch for at Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have to travel to Arrowhead Stadium in December for the second game of the season vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. That does not bode well.

The Chiefs are already the toughest team, on paper right now, that the Broncos have to face this year. Kansas City is also a team that is so much harder to face at home in December.

This is not good news for the Broncos. Of all Denver's games on the schedule, including their first game against the Chiefs, this is the one I feel they have the slimmest chance of walking out of with a win, but hey, any given Sunday and all that.

Denver should have its offense together, but the weather for this game could be a detriment to the performance of Drew Lock and company. December in Kansas City, it's hard to say what the weather will be like sitting here in late May. Expecting the Broncos to walk out of this one with a win is a stretch, unless literally everything goes right on the road that week.

However, Denver made progress to close the gap on the Chiefs, and maybe if Lock takes a big step and shows he can be the future of the franchise, maybe in 2021 the Broncos can push Kansas City for AFC West supremacy.

As it stands today, though, the playoffs and finishing in second place seem a lot more realistic. Who knows?

Maybe the Broncos' offense really leaps forward in 2020 to compete with the Chiefs. For a deep-dive on the Broncos' matchup at Arrowhead, check out the video above.

