Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 10: What to Watch For vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos get to play their first game against the Las Vegas Raiders 10 weeks into the season. There are a lot of aspects to this matchup that make it interesting for fans, especially with it being the Broncos' first trip to Vegas.

The Raiders have done a lot to improve their team, but they need their coaching to take another step forward to really benefit the team. There is a long, heated rivalry between these two teams, but over the last five seasons, the series has been split with the home team going 8-2 over the last 10 games. The two games the away team won happened to be the 2015 season, so the first two of the last 10 games.

The Raiders will want to walk out of a win in this one badly as it is the first game against their bitter Division rival in Las Vegas all-time. Pride is on the line.

It doesn't help the Broncos being on the road for the second straight week, coming on the heels of an East Coast trip to Atlanta. The Raiders have the pieces on offense to directly attack areas of weakness of the Broncos' defense.

Vic Fangio and the Broncos will have to come up with something to stop the offense the Raiders can potentially field, but it's all going to come down to the quarterback and by Week 10, it's hard to say which quarterback they'll be fielding as the starter — Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota.

By this point in the season, the Broncos should have their young offense on point and trending towards their ceiling. The Broncos have playoff potential but to really push for the postseason, they need the offense to come together sooner rather than later.

Week 10 is the latest that can happen if Denver wants to make a playoff push. For a deep-dive on this unique matchup vs. the Raiders, check out the video above.

