A.J. Bouye Dishes on What he Likes About Broncos' Young CB Corps

It's safe to say, Denver Broncos fans have been spoiled when it comes to the cornerback position. From the first-ever true 'shutdown' corner in Louis Wright, to Hall-of-Famer Champ Bailey, to the Aqib Talib and Chris Harris, Jr.-led No Fly Zone, the Broncos have fielded some phenomenal and trailblazing players at the position over the years.

However, the times, they are a-changin'. Long gone is Talib and Harris, Jr. recently defected to Los Angeles to play for the Division-rival Chargers.

The Broncos have really turned over that depth chart and none of the top-three players projected at the cornerback position in 2020 played a snap in Denver last year. Because of the unknown and unproven commodities on the CB depth chart, fans have been vocal in their misgivings since the NFL free agency period came and went.

The Broncos themselves, though, haven't been nearly as shrill about the position as the outside perspective's been. A.J. Bouye — recently acquired via trade and now the defacto CB1 on the depth chart — tried to clue fans in on why he isn't worried about the young guys in the room.

"One thing I’ve been doing is I’ve been watching film, especially during the installs that we have, I’ve been watching film from last year’s clips," Bouye said on Thursday via virtual press conference. "Just learning the calls and how they’ve been running it. A lot of guys have been jumping out on me on film. I like the way they play. I like their games. Might not have had a lot of production on the ball, but you can just see the technique and the athleticism from a lot of those guys."

Who is jumping out to Bouye, a Pro Bowler in 2017? And what are they doing to garner his attention?

"They all bring different things to the game," Bouye said. "Isaac [Yiadom] is a young guy. I like what I see out of him. Davontae Harris is a very physical guy. Even [De’Vante] Bausby has good length. They have a lot of guys that I just want to come in and help with chemistry. Just like they’re going to make me better, I want to be able to make them better.”

It's not as if the Broncos did nothing to address the CB room with Harris, Jr. defecting. Not only did John Elway give up a fourth-round draft pick to acquire Bouye, but the GM also re-signed De'Vante Bausby and invested a premium-round pick in Iowa's Michael Ojemudia.

Is it a lot of turnover at the position? You bet. Does Fangio's scheme take some of the pressure off of individual players? Yes, and therein lies the reason fans should pump the brakes on the panic.

If I had to wager who the top-three corners will be this year, obviously, Bouye tops the depth chart, followed by Bryce Callahan, and Ojemudia. The position takes on an entirely different complexion if Callahan bounces back from the foot injury that claimed his entire 2019 campaign, though.

While Bausby could be a darkhorse to start opposite of Bouye this year, keep an eye on Ojemudia. There's a reason why I included him in the top-three CBs on the roster. Already, even with team meetings and OTAs being converted into virtual experiences for the Broncos' players and coaches, Ojemudia has jumped out to Bouye.

“Just in the meeting rooms, you can see already that he is a very intelligent guy," Bouye said of Ojemudia. "He’s a smart guy and a very confident guy... Michael, I will help teach him things if he has any questions.”

Undoubtedly, if the Broncos' defense is going to take that next step in year two of the Vic Fangio regime, a few of these young corners are going to have to step up. Fangio has his eye on a couple whom he expects to really take a leap forward in 2020.

It's going to be fun to see how the competition shakes out. If they're a true Fangio corner, you know two things are required; tackling and meticulous preparation. Those who fail to master both demands will find little purchase in Fangio's scheme and will quickly succumb to the attrition of training camp.

"We have a lot of corners," Bouye said. "There is going to be competition, but no matter who is out there, you know they’re going to be ready."

