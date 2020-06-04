Champ Bailey Shares Insight on Broncos' New CB Additions A.J. Bouye & Michael Ojemudia

In 2004, the Denver Broncos traded running back Clinton Portis to the Washington Redskins in exchange for cornerback Champ Bailey and a second-round pick. After playing with Hall-of-Fame teammates Deion Sanders and Darrell Green in Washington, Bailey would go on to play in Denver for 10 years and was an eight-time Pro-Bowler as a Bronco.

In his 15-year career, Bailey played in 215 games and logged 931 tackles (832 solo), 42 tackles for loss, 52 interceptions, 203 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and scored four touchdowns. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Earlier this week, Bailey made a guest appearance on 104.3 The FAN's Nick and Cecil show to discuss his thoughts on the two newest additions to the Broncos' secondary — veteran CB A.J. Bouye and rookie third-rounder Michael Ojemudia. First, some background on Ojemudia.

The rookie is expected to immediately contribute to the special teams unit and compete for a starting position in Vic Fangio’s defense. Fangio previously declared that playing time will be earned.

"Everything's open,” Fangio said in April. “Competition is there. We'll play the guys that deserve to play regardless of the year, whether they are a rookie, veteran or in between. He has the right to come in here and compete and earn a job."

Due to current events, the Broncos' offseason program remains virtual with Ojemudia participating in position and team defensive meetings. His teammates, cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Kareem Jackson, have each expressed their eagerness to assist Ojemudia.

In his conversation on The FAN, Bailey addressed how long it takes for rookies to become top players at their position.

“If he’s going to live up to the potential it’s almost like you got to go through something," Bailey told hosts Nick Ferguson and Cecil Lammey. "Everything’s not going to be peachy your first year.”

Bailey elaborated by explaining the significance of veteran teammates.

“I think for him, it’s really attaching to the vets. Get under A.J. [Bouye] and learn everything you can," Bailey told The FAN. "That’s really how you dodge all the bullets that are coming at you. You’re going to be a good athlete. But one thing about this game is that everybody’s a good athlete. So, it’s more of a mental separation that you have to worry about. The experience, the knowledge of the game and he just has to stay on top of that.”

Now, more than ever, Ojemudia will need to rely on the veteran leadership and experience of his teammates. National restrictions have canceled rookie mini-camp, and OTAs, which will make the transition from college to the pros even harder for the rookie cornerback.

Because valuable team reps and practice time have been lost, Ojemudia will need to hit the ground running when training camp starts on July 28. As for what a rookie cornerback should expect in the NFL?

“You got to take some lumps,” Bailey told The FAN. “I took them in my early years, I mean he’s going to take some as well.”

A Breath of Fresh Air in Denver

Prior to the 2020 draft, the Broncos traded a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Bouye. Headed into his eighth season and third team, Bouye was a Pro Bowler in 2017. He reunites with Jackson in Denver’s secondary as the two previously played together in Houston.

While the Jaguars appeared to be on the rise a couple of years ago, they weren't been able to sustain long-term success or find an identity. Disputes between players, coaches, management, and ownership made it difficult to succeed and professionally develop.

Bailey talked about what a change of scenery can do for a player like Bouye.

“Culture is everything in the NFL,” Bailey told The FAN. “Because they have built this culture and that’s what the Broncos have. I think he’s [Bouye] going to know that coming in. That’s how I felt coming in, same thing back in 2004. I knew that the Broncos always had a shot because they always did everything first-class. So, that helps knowing that you’re going to have a chance coming in. I’m looking forward to a big year from him.”

In seven seasons, Bouye has compiled 14 interceptions, 66 passes defensed, and 315 tackles. In Fangio’s zone concepts, Bouye projects as the Broncos' top cornerback in 2020. Prior to signing a five-year, $67.5 million contract with the Jags in 2017, the Fangio — then the DC in Chicago — was all in on acquiring Bouye.

