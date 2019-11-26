Broncos Claim CB Shakial Taylor off Waivers, Place Cyrus Jones on Reserve/NFI List

The Denver Broncos have had some bad luck when it comes to the cornerback depth chart. The injury bug has decimated the unit, with prized free-agent pickup Bryce Callahan having not played a single snap this year, while the promising emergence of De'Vante Bausby was curtailed early on due to a scary neck injury.

The Broncos have rolled with the punches, seeing newcomers Davontae Harris and Duke Dawson, Jr. carve out significant roles on defense. However, with Dawson in concussion protocol ahead of Week 13's home tilt vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, and Cyrus Jones suffering from a winter bug of some sort, the Broncos had to make a roster move.

The team announced on Tuesday that it had signed cornerback Shakial Taylor, after being awarded him off waivers. Taylor, 22, is an undrafted rookie out of Kansas who originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts and even spent time on their 53-man roster this season.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

He's a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback whom the team likely believes possesses the upside potential to thrive in Vic Fangio's zone-heavy coverage scheme. Taylor hails from Kansas, which also happens to be the alma mater of four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. — another former Jayhawk who fought and clawed his way into the league as a college free agent.

Taylor appeared in five regular season games for the Colts this season, tallying seven tackles (six solo) and one passed defensed. He spent two years at the University of Kansas where he started 21 games, totaling 55 tackles (46 solo), three interceptions and six passes defensed.

With the corresponding roster move, the Broncos placed Jones on the reserve/non-football injury list, ending his season. As the Broncos churn the bottom of the roster, the question still burning on the minds of fans is what the team will do at quarterback this week. Expect an answer on that front on Wednesday when Vic Fangio takes to the podium.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.