Broncos' Defensive Coordinator Enthused About Corner Group

Some Denver Broncos fans might be concerned about how the cornerback contingent will fare this year, given the new faces in the room and questions about the health and performance of veterans last season.

Take Bryce Callahan, who signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent last year. He missed the 2019 season because of pain in his foot that never went away, after a player stepped on his foot and bent a screw inserted during a previous surgery.

But defensive coordinator Ed Donatell shared some good news about Calhallan during a Zoom press conference Thursday. Donatell revealed that Callahan is healthy and cleared to play.

"He's running full speed," Donatell said. "He'll be right in our camp and ready to go."

That's good news for the Broncos, given that Callahan is familiar with the system Donatell and head coach Vic Fangio like to run.

Additionally, Donatell said that Callahan has been engaged with the virtual meetings held between players and coaches, just like everyone else on the team, even through the challenges of not meeting face to face.

"We’ve had to look for new ways to teach," Donatell said. "It’s been fun. We’ve really had a blast figuring this out. We just had to seek out from other people how to reach people in these settings, but it’s all been very, very positive. Our players, they’ve really met us at this point."

Getting a healthy Callahan back on the field could turn a perceived position of weakness into a position of strength. The Broncos lost Chris Harris Jr. to free agency and Callahan never took a regular-season snap last season.

Assuming Callahan stays healthy, he'll be joined by A.J. Bouye, acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Donatell said Bouye should be a good fit for the defense and sees plenty of strengths the veteran brings.

"He plays in the outside lanes and he brings size and length," Donatell said. "(He's a) very instinctive player—he’s been very productive over the years. He’s really fit in well with our group."

Donatell noted that Bouye is familiar with safety Kareem Jackson. The two were once teammates on the Houston Texans.

Callahan and Bouye will be joined by younger cornerbacks looking to make their mark. De'Vaunte Bausby, who showed promise before a neck injury cut his season short, will return. The Broncos also drafted Michael Ojemudia in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During Thursday's presser, Donatell said that Ojemudia brings plenty of strengths, such as size, speed and the ability to judge a ball thrown deep. But Donatell particularly praised Ojemudia for his progress in another way, even with the Broncos limited to virtual meetings.

"What I can tell you is he’s really, really in the top part of the class as far as his learning curve," Donatell said. "He’s picked up our scheme in a virtual sense and about as good as you’ll find in a rookie. He’s off to a good start. We’re just really eager to get him on the field and get started coaching him in a physical sense."

Getting Ojemudia and the rest of the cornerbacks on the field is, of course, what everyone wants to see. But if the rookie is already picking up on the scheme and what's expected, there's a good chance that will translate to the field.

If Ojemudia can make an impact as a rookie, Callahan and Bausby can stay healthy and Bouye can bounce back after a down season with the Jaguars in 2019, what some might view as a weak spot on the Broncos' defense could turn into a pleasant surprise.

