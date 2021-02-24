Insider Hints Broncos GM George Paton Could Make Surprise Move at Pick 9

For the Denver Broncos, even when it’s not exactly about the quarterback position, all roads lead back to it. Instead of speculating on which potential trades or veteran quarterbacks the Broncos may be interested in after having 'lost' out on Matthew Stafford, much of the focus now turns to what GM George Paton will do with the No. 9 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

Are the Broncos interested in one of the top non-Trevor Lawrence quarterbacks in the draft? There are four other signal-callers garnering round-one buzz including Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, and Alabama’s Mac Jones.

Perhaps the Broncos will opt to focus on filling more immediately roster holes with their selection. The possibilities for Paton, including a trade-back, are endless and just what the new GM's plan will be at pick 9 will more than likely depend on what happens in free agency leading up to the draft, as well as what the teams picking 1-8 do before the Broncos go on the clock.

One insider pointing to how the Broncos can’t escape the QB discussion, even when only tangentially linked to a player, is that of NFL.com's James Palmer. Palmer recently shared some of his current insights on the direction Paton might go and what buzz he's gleaned on Denver's first-round plans. Palmer started with a trip down memory lane, recounting how every QB in the 2018 class was tied to then-GM John Elway, only to see the Broncos draft Bradley Chubb at pick No. 5.

Now fast forward to this draft. We are talking in all of these mocks, maybe four quarterbacks going before the Broncos are picking at number nine, possibly five in some crazy mock drafts. That could put the Broncos again in the same situation where they could have their pick of the best defensive player in this draft at number nine.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Who could the Broncos be interested in at No. 9? While Penn State LB Micah Parsons is a sensational physical talent, he plays a devalued position and has multiple off-field allegations that make selecting him a risky proposition given the value of the Broncos' current first-round pick. Instead of even mentioning Parsons, Palmer discussed the currently perceived best two cornerbacks in the class.



We know that cornerback is a massive massive need for the Denver Broncos and they could have their pick between Patrick Surtain from Alabama or Caleb Farley from Virginia Tech. They both fit what the Broncos are looking to do. You look at Farley and how he goes, he did sit out this past year because of COVID-19 concerns but he is a very versatile corner, he can play zone. Those are things Vic Fangio loves. You look at Surtain and what he does, he could come in and play right away. He’s probably the most polished of the corners in this group. And then you look at either guy coming in could be their No. 1 corner in Week 1. That’s how thin they are at that spot.

Palmer does not mention South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, who also may get some play in the conversation for cornerback No. 1 before the draft arrives, but it does seem like the consensus is that Surtain or Farley are the top two corners in this class and that sitting at No. 9, there is a strong chance Denver may have its choice of either.

While both do have traits to fit what Fangio has run historically, both also have questions that can be used against them. Surtain is younger, more consistent, and far more technical and consistent as a tackler. However, Surtain’s tape, while good, draws concern about his ability to play off-coverage and stick with shiftier receivers when he isn’t afforded press opportunities. Fangio uses press-coverage from the boundary corner as little as any defensive mind in the NFL.

Farley is a far better fit in off-coverage and while having the same size as Surtain, he displays obvious athletic superiority, which is particularly obvious when asked to click-and-close or flip his hips. Farley is simply more explosive and a looser athlete — key traits for NFL-caliber cornerback play.

However, Farley is older, has had both ACL and back injuries already, and has tackling concerns — something Fangio does not tolerate. Both are definitely top-20-caliber picks in any draft, but neither are 'can’t miss' prospects at corner.

With that said, Palmer is 100% correct that either would come in and very likely be the Broncos’ top boundary corner on day one (assuming Bryce Callahan is healthy and playing the slot in sub-packages).

However, Palmer also leaned into the narrative that if the right opportunity presents itself for Paton, likely by one of the 'Big 4' QBs (or five depending on who you ask) being there when Denver is up to pick, the Broncos would likely be tempted to move down the draft board and accumulate assets.

But also with the quarterbacks, if there is a quarterback still available? Does somebody want to come up? And then George Paton has the ability to move backwards because we haven’t heard anything, and it’s the best kept secret in football if the Broncos are interested in one of these quarterbacks at the top of the draft because we have heard nothing there so those quarterbacks could manipulate where the Broncos go at nine on the quality of player they have or the potential of moving back if somebody wants to come up.

The current consensus in Broncos Country is that Denver is not that interested in taking a quarterback at No. 9 overall or at all in the first round but Palmer dances around the validity of that premise by hinting that Denver’s hopes and plans at quarterback in April is one of the best-kept secrets in the NFL. Many teams are obviously in the QB market in the draft and that is no secret.

However, outside the notion that 'Denver would call on Deshaun Watson if he became available' and 'Denver would like to trade back and gather resources to have the ability to be aggressive for a quarterback next offseason', there has been no verified link to any of the signal-callers in the 2021 class.

It would be malpractice for Paton to not thoroughly evaluate the top QBs in this class and given his reputation as being exceedingly thorough, if the Broncos value a quarterback enough to take them at pick 9, or perhaps even trade up, they would in the least see what it would cost to go get their guy. Free agency has to come and go first and Denver should not be desperate for a QB with Drew Lock already on the roster, but Paton is undoubtedly window shopping and pondering different possibilities based on all the offseason buzz and reporting thus far.

The NFL draft is 60 days away and the offseason rumor mill is just getting started. Embrace it because we have a long ways to go just yet.

Follow Nick on Twitter @NickKendellMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!