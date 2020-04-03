Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

ESPN Reveals Eye-Opening Stat on why Broncos Coveted RB Melvin Gordon

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos struggled mightily on third down last season. A shocker, right? Perhaps not, considering that three different quarterbacks started at least three games for Denver. 

It's next-to-impossible to establish consistency as an offense with a veritable musical chairs at the most important position on the field. The Broncos finally saw some light at the end of the third-down tunnel when the rookie Drew Lock took over in Week 13. 

But the Broncos still finished No. 30 in the NFL in third-down efficiency, converting a paltry 31.7% of their attempts on the money down. I shudder to think where Denver's third-down ranking would have ended up, had Lock not taken over down the stretch. 

As it was, only the New York Jets and Washington Redskins finished with worse third-down efficiency. After taking a few weeks off at season's end, the Broncos' brass, led by head coach Vic Fangio, took a hard look at the team's offensive metrics and film and decided a change was needed at offensive coordinator in order to turn the ship around. 

Out went Rich Scangarello and in came Pat Shurmur. With Shurmur in the fold, Coach Fangio believed the Broncos were in a better position schematically to improve over last year's offensive unit but there were a couple more hurdles to overcome. 

Namely, personnel. 

Graham Glasgow was signed in free agency with the Broncos planning on plugging him in at right guard, replacing the departed Ronald Leary. Next, the Broncos pursued a running back that Fangio and Shurmur believed could really help unlock the unit's third-down problem. 

Enter Melvin Gordon. Phillip Lindsay, on the heels of back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, would have to make room for Gordon as a primary ball-carrier. 

In a recent article, ESPN's Jeff Legwold revealed a very telling Gordon stat, perhaps shedding light on the exact metrics Fangio and Shurmur were looking at in their evaluation process ahead of free agency. 

Even with a sluggish start to his season after a contract holdout, Gordon converted 60% of his third-down rushes into first downs overall. Lindsey converted 20% of his third-down chances.

That's a marked difference — a 60% success rate on third down compared to 20%. Now, it's not necessarily a sole reflection on each back, and likely is a number influenced greatly by offensive line play and Xs and Os design. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos' O-line was solid last year, arguably a middle-of-the-pack unit. But, boy, did they struggled moving the pile and opening up holes in short-yardage situations. 

Meanwhile, one of the most maddening aspects of watching the Broncos' offense last year was Scangarello's head-scratching calls on third down. Adding Shurmur alone, in this writer's estimation, will help Lindsay's success rate when touching the ball on third-down by a mile. 

You'll see more innovative play-calls that get the Broncos' playmakers in space. But having a heavy-bodied back like Gordon with a nose for the sticks will help tremendously, to say nothing of his pass-catching ability out of the backfield. 

It's also worth noting that Gordon is viewed as one of the NFL's touchdown machines. While, yes, he did increasingly relinquish touches to Austin Ekeler over his last couple years in L.A., Gordon left the Chargers with 47 career touchdowns. 36 rushing, 11 receiving. 

Gordon had nine touchdowns last year and he only played three-quarters of the season, due to his early holdout. This Broncos offense is absolutely dying for that kind of production in the red area and on the goal-line, all due respect to Lindsay, who himself has posted 17 total touchdowns in two NFL seasons. 

From a per-season basis, Gordon has averaged 9.4 combined touchdowns since entering the NFL as the No. 15 overall draft pick back in 2015. Meanwhile, Lindsay, who didn't hear his name called on draft day, has averaged 8.4 touchdowns through two seasons. 

Now, the Broncos have multiple ways to skin that cat in the backfield. The oft-used 'one-two punch' trope is coming into focus and should get Broncos fans excited for what the future holds. 

Coach Fangio admitted in his conference call with local media on Tuesday that Gordon's third-down prowess was a factor in the Broncos' pursuit of him. That attribute jumped off the screen when Fangio turned on the film. 

“I think it was part of the equation of the decision," Fangio said. "I always thought that Melvin Gordon was a good back. If you remember, his first game back this year this past season from his holdout was against us in Game 5 out there in L.A. One of the things I did was look back and watch all of his touches against the Broncos in the two games in 2018. It was reaffirmed. I was impressed with that."

At the end of the day, the Broncos will have their critics for paying near top dollar to acquire the 27-year-old Gordon but there's no question his arrival upgrade the depth and talent of the running back room. It will be interesting to see how the touch-share dynamic plays out between Lindsay and Gordon, but the Broncos got themselves an explosive, two-time Pro Bowl back. 

"Any time you can add a good football player to your team, especially one who will touch the ball, if that works financially and works with the structure of your team, it’s always a good thing to do," Fangio said. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Likely Cost of Trading into Top-10 to Land Henry Ruggs III Revealed

If the Broncos really have their heart set on Henry Ruggs III, what would it actually cost to get from pick 15 to the top-10 in the draft?

BobMorris

by

Rideordiedbfan

MMQB Mock Draft Predicts Broncos Make Bold First-Round Trade to Land a LB

Sitting with the No. 15 overall pick, is it possible the Broncos could make a draft day trade? The MMQB foresees just that.

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Broncos' Post-Free Agency 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 4.0

With the Broncos' free-agent class hauled in, it's time to reveal how it impacts April's draft.

Erick Trickel

by

dabomb

Coach Fangio Provides Update on Broncos' QB Drew Lock's Offseason

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, Broncos fans received an update on Drew Lock amid a veritable nation-wide lockdown.

KeithCummings

by

Gmancan03

Phillip Lindsay Dismisses Notion of him Seeking Trade from Broncos

Phillip Lindsay got out in front of any conspiracy theories that he wants out of Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

ac64

Drew Lock Shares Peyton Manning's Advice to him During League-Wide Lockdown

Drew Lock's offseason plans have been interrupted by the viral pandemic that has shut down American life. But the young signal-caller is still getting advice from the Sheriff on how best to roll with the punches.

KeithCummings

by

smilinassassin

Broncos Should Check the Market on Trading Up to Secure one of Draft's Big-3 WRs

The Broncos need to add a bonafide No. 2 receiver, and while there are plenty of good options post-round one, none offer the upside of the big-3.

Nick Kendell

by

DRWard

John Elway's Message to Phillip Lindsay on a New Contract? No Guarantees

In the wake of the $16M contract the Broncos gave Melvin Gordon, John Elway revealed the team's thought process on giving Phillip Lindsay an extension.

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

WR vs. OT: Answering Which Should Take Precedence for Broncos at Pick 15

The Broncos have a need at both wide receiver and offensive tackle but which position should be the team's first-round priority?

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos Revealed Among Favorites to Land Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

If the Broncos were to land Jerry Jeudy in the draft, that's one gift-horse the team would be remiss to look in the mouth.

Chad Jensen

by

Tommy108