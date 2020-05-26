Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos' Risner & Glasgow Ranked Among NFL's Top Guard Duos

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos' offensive line has been retooled heading into the 2020 NFL season. Gone are two starters from last year — Connor McGovern and Ronald Leary. 

The Broncos' interior, especially, is poised to look radically different than last year's iteration. In free agency, Denver landed one of the most sought-after interior linemen in Graham Glasgow, signing him to a four-year deal worth $44 million. 

The plan is for Glasgow to start at right guard in Denver. Combined with the incumbent starter at left guard — Dalton Risner — Glasgow's arrival could see things upfront improve dramatically for the Broncos. 

That's how Joe Marino of The Draft Network seems to view it. When it came to ranking the best guard duos in the NFL, Risner/Glasgow checked in at No. 5. 

5. Denver Broncos: Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow

Dalton Risner, a Day 1 starter for the Broncos, claimed the left guard job and was outstanding. He did not allow a sack in 15 of 16 games and was flashy as a run blocker. He should take a big step forward under the direction of offensive line coach Mike Munchak in his sophomore season.

Graham Glasgow recently joined the Broncos on a four-year, $44 million contract after a standout run with the Lions. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Risner played very well as a rookie, as Marino opines. But even though he made the perennial All-Rookie teams, Risner was dissatisfied with his 2019 campaign because it didn't result in Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods. 

When it comes to individual goals and expectations for himself, Risner sets the bar high. That confidence trickles throughout the entire starting five and even the offense. 

Risner's influence seemed to have a calming and galvanizing effect on left tackle Garett Bolles, at least down the stretch. With Munchak coaching these big boys up, we could see the left side of the Broncos' line take a big leap forward in 2020. 

Glasgow is a great addition at right guard and will help stabilize that side of the line. Last year's prized free-agent pickup, Ja'Wuan James, projects as the starting right tackle — health-willing. 

That leaves open the center slot. Three players figure to vy for that starting job, including holdovers Patrick Morris and Austin Schlottman, as well as rookie third-rounder Lloyd Cushenberry III. 

My money's on Cushenberry to win that battle, even as a rookie. Blocking for Heisman Trophy-winning QB Joe Burrow, Cushenberry helped lead the LSU Tigers to a National Championship last year. He's talented and savvy player hand-picked by Munchak. 

It's hard to see Cushenberry coming up short in that battle but one thing I've learned in the seven years I've been covering the NFL is that when it comes to rookies, it is unwise to take anything as a given. He'll have to earn it. And that's as it should be. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brew77
Brew77

With Cushenberry at Center this trio at least on paper should be in the top 5 interior lines of the NFL. Now if Juwann James can stop playing hurt and stay on the field and Bolles can show a little improvement this Oline should be drastically better.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus Causes Twitter Dust-up Among Broncos Players

Two Broncos got into it a little bit over the weekend on the subject of masks and the coronavirus.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Projecting Broncos' Starting Offense in Wake of 2020 Offseason Moves

How did free agency and the draft reshape the Broncos' starting lineup offensively? We're glad you asked.

Chad Jensen

by

A3monster

What Dak Prescott's Contract Dispute Means for Broncos' Future with Drew Lock

The Cowboys are in the midst of a contract dispute with Dak Prescott that has direct implications for Drew Lock and the Broncos.

BobMorris

by

jones0024

Drew Lock's Two-Month Exile in Missouri Might Help Broncos' QB Springboard into 2020

After picking Peyton Manning's brain, Drew Lock had to sit on his thumbs in quarantine for two months. Or did he maybe use his time for something wiser, that could give him an advantage in Year 2?

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Rod Smith Reveals why Broncos' Rookie WR KJ Hamler is a 'Game-Changer'

The Broncos' all-time leading receiver shared his bold take on the team's 2020 second-rounder and every fan should take heed.

KeithCummings

by

kormathaw1

Broncos Facing a Loss of $162M in Revenue if Fans Can't Attend Games in 2020

The Broncos could lose upwards of $162 million if fans can't attend games in 2020 due to coronavirus. But it won't just be NFL players and owners feeling the pinch.

Chad Jensen

by

Franklin Gray

Broncos' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Quarterbacks

What grade do the Broncos' receive for the quarterback position heading into 2020?

Nick Kendell

by

Studlee14

DeMarcus Ware Shares True Thoughts on Whether Von Miller is in Decline

Von Miller is coming off a lackluster season which has led some to wonder whether he's begun to lose his ability on the wrong side of 30. DeMarcus Ware weighed in on the subject.

KeithCummings

by

Paladin07

Broncos' QB Drew Lock Ranked Dead Last by PFF in Crucial Stat Category

There's one aspect of Drew Lock's game that he unquestionably has to improve.

Chad Jensen

by

Fixenit

Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 10: What to Watch For vs. Raiders

The Broncos will travel to Las Vegas for their first-ever meeting with the Raiders in the state of Nevada. What sort of threat do the Raiders pose in 2020?

Erick Trickel