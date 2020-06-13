Mile High Huddle
Ed Donatell Says LB Alexander Johnson Brings That 'Roughneck' Element to Broncos' Defense

Chad Jensen

Alexander Johnson was signed as a college free agent in 2018 by the Denver Broncos. The team really valued him but knew that after being forced to take several years off of football while he successfully fought a felony charge, it would take some time to get back into the swing of things. 

Johnson benefited in a big way by having two of the most well-respected defensive coaches in the NFL in Vic Fangio and Ed Donatell land in his lap in Year 2. With those two coaches in tow, Johnson would rocket into the stratosphere. 

Due to sub-par play from Corey Nelson and an injury to Josey Jewell, Johnson finally received the opportunity he'd been biding his time for in Week 5. On the road vs. the L.A. Chargers, Johnson was a whirling dervish, registering eight tackles (five solo), a tackle for a loss, two passes defensed, and an interception. 

From there, Johnson put a stranglehold on the starting inside linebacker job opposite of Todd Davis. Fans got to see Johnson's physical style and nose for making the play and it was his first year as a starter in the NFL. 

Heading into 2020, Johnson's prospects are very different than they were a year ago. In his Thursday virtual press conference, Donatell — the Broncos' defensive coordinator — talked about Johnson's prospects.  

“He’s sure in a better place because we didn’t know much about him. He was a depth player kind of fighting his way onto the roster at this point last year," Donatell said. "He made the most of his opportunity. He got in there and played."

The veteran coach revealed how the team tried to tweak the defense to fit Johnson's play-style, describing the unique element the young linebacker brings to the Broncos' defense.  

"We found a role for him and a way to feature his style," Donatell said. "He kind of brings that roughneck element to our defense. We really like where he is. I don’t know how to explain it, but he’s way ahead of where he was because he’s got a major role on this team right now.”

Indeed, Johnson should be viewed as one of the heretofore missing foundational pieces defensively. The Broncos had long searched for a dynamic and explosive young linebacker to groom behind Davis. 

Initially, the team likely thought that Jewell might be able to check that box but as smart as he is, his two years in the league suggest that he's likely a JAG (just a guy). Jewell isn't even close to being on the same play-making plane as Johnson. 

Taking stock of those crucial, young foundational pieces that the defense can build around in the coming years, there's edge rusher Bradley Chubb, safety Justin Simmons and Johnson. There's hope that guys like Dre'Mont Jones, and 2020 rookies McTelvin Agim and Justin Strnad might eventually grow into foundational roles, but for now, it's that trio Donatell and Fangio can hang their hat on. 

Don't get me wrong; Von Miller is still a stud, even if he has slowed down just a little, and Kareem Jackson is still playing at a high level. But both guys are on the wrong side of 30, which means their days are numbered. 

The Broncos need that next generation of defensive studs to take over and remake the unit in their image. With Johnson's "roughneck" style and several young players getting groomed, don't be surprised to see Fangio and Donatell's defense take a big step forward in 2020. 

Johnson only played three-quarters of last season as a starter, but he still finished as the fourth highest-graded ILB via Pro Football Focus, totaling 93 tackles (51 solo), 1.5 sacks, five tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and three passes defensed. With yet another year under his belt in the Fangio scheme and a full slate of 16 games to ply his wares, don't be surprised if Johnson finds himself garnering Pro Bowl accolades by season's end. 

At 29, Johnson is a new father and has to make up for lost time. That might help explain his rapid evaluation as a linebacker in Denver. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

