Despite A-Graded Draft Class, Broncos Disrespected in Latest NFL Power Rankings

Chad Jensen

We have long lamented how negative the national perspective has been on the Denver Broncos since the 2019 NFL season ended. Some national pundits have been downright suspicious of any- and everything Broncos. 

Drew Lock's 4-1 finish to last season fell on deaf ears and even after free agency, when GM John Elway filled several roster holes with Pro Bowlers like DL Jurrell Casey and CB A.J. Bouye, the Broncos could get nowhere edgewise with the national perspective. 

For many weeks now, I've been cautioning fans to pump the brakes on getting too worked up over the perceived national disrespect of the Broncos, saying 'wait until after the draft'. We have now reached that point. 

The 2020 NFL Draft has officially come and gone and the Broncos flooded the roster with 10 selections. Elway has roundly been lauded once again for his draft haul but how has it affected the Broncos' standing within the power rankings nation-wide? 

A good barometer is SI's poll-based power rankings that were just released. With the draft in the rear-view, here's what SI's poll revealed. 

24. DENVER BRONCOS

Points in poll: 57
Highest-place vote: 21 (1 voter)
Lowest-place vote: 25 (1 voter)
Season result: 7-9, second place in AFC West
Post-SB Rank: 22
SI Draft Grade: A

The jury’s still out on Drew Lock, but he’s got plenty of weapons to take a leap in 2020.

So, wait a minute. The Broncos brought in a grade-A draft class and still fell two spots in the poll? Something isn't adding up. 

God bless SI but this doesn't hold water rationally. You can't be lauded for bringing as good of a draft class as it gets, only to fall in the power rankings, and have that power ranking withstand the scrutiny of logic. 

It Doesn't Matter

While it's fun to read these type of power rankings, the truth is, they're meaningless. And even if there were some innate truth therein, the reality is, the NFL is the No. 1 product on the American sports landscape due in large part to the parity of the league. 

Each year, the NFL cranks out worst-to-first success stories, and vice versa, where teams like the woeful Buffalo Bills or Tennessee Titans storm out of the cellar to make a playoff push. 

The reality is, the Broncos ended last season with real, tangible momentum. Nothing that has transpired since has detracted from that trajectory. 

In fact, with a great free agent class and a grade-A draft haul, all empirical evidence suggests the Broncos are a significantly better team post-draft. Not worse. 

Let them sleep on the Broncos. It plays right into the hands of Lock and company. I'm certain that by the time it's all said and done, the likes of Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Michael Ojemudia, and Lloyd Cushenberry will have something to say on the matter and a sizable impact on how it shakes it. 

Comments (11)
No. 1-7
Brew77
Brew77

No one should worry about what the national media thinks of the Broncos they have their own agendas and their own favorite teams. As a Bronco fan I am extremely excited about this team the rebuild is over and we should see some exciting competitive football once again. As Broncos fans know this is now the longest drought for consecutive losing seasons and I believe that ends this season I can see this Broncos team getting 9 or 10 wins. With Vic Fangio’s defense and the added fire power Elway just drafted how can anyone think this team won’t be better. Even though we only saw Drew Lock in a small sample size what we did see was all good getting the ball to his playmakers and guiding the offense up and down the field. When this season does start I fully expect to hear the Broncos as one of those sleeper teams you can’t overlook. This team is young and hungry and now full of talent like I already said I’m very excited to see Broncos team moving forward!

jamesdiego10
jamesdiego10

My two cents (sense:)

First, I would like to say, Mr. Jensen, I love your passion and knowledge on the greatest organization in the NFL:)

To the point. I have been a fan of my Denver Broncos, since 1980. Not a brag, well, kind of, I guess:) But my point is the biggest, most poignant headline should be how Mr. Elway found the best coaching, Vic Fangio AND a generational QB in the same year!

Mr. Fangio reminds me of John when he first took over GM. I'll never forget. He drafted, as a former QB, to pick the his biggest threat to a QB, the "sack artist" and more specifically, Derrick Thomas. This was such a great idea as he started his build. Makes so much sense and I think Vic builds the offense with the same mindset. " what stresses a defense the most" love it!

Now, with Drew Lock, five starts, I get it. But, he scans the field so intently and correctly, it exemplifies the future, coupled with the natural ability.

What say you Mr. Jensen and again, thanks for all you do for our Broncos. Go Denver!!!

DKMI
DKMI

Unproven rookies can’t push you up the power rankings. They’ve lost talent this off season, and while the draft looks good, two starters are all we can expect. All teams drafted guys who were good in college. I’m sorry to say, there’s no guarantee that Jeudy and Hamler will break out their rookie seasons. I’m excited to see what we have this season, but I certainly don’t expect miracles.

BeGoodBroncos
BeGoodBroncos

It seems as if the msm, SI, USA Today, Yahoo...etc don't like Elway the "Person" more than they don't like the Broncos.

But yea, rankings are just fun n games for the most part. Especially this time of year.

JBBroncoman
JBBroncoman

The low rankings by these sportswriters/analysts do not surprise me in the least. I’ve been a proud and romping Bronco fan since the 1970s. Of the 32 NFL Teams, the Patriots lead the league with 11 Super Bowl appearance. The Broncos are second with 8 Super Bowl appearances, many division titles, and 8 AFC Championship Titles. I don’t care where the pundits rank my Broncos! With this year’s draft class and what we already have, the Broncos with QB Drew Lock have their best chance in 2020 to start competing for another championship banner. Let the games begin!

virtualkelly
virtualkelly

I also thought the ranking was a wee absurd when I first saw it. There is no point in having a post-draft power ranking if it ignores one's own reporting on the draft. As an SEC follower, I have watched a number of these players though their college careers.

Jeudy was jaw-dropping to watch in person, a relative juke-master with the oddest ankle-busting, peg-leg maneuvers I've ever seen. Albert-O was a pro-caliber player simply waiting for draft day -- 'twas obvious. Both were the best at their positions. (Picking up a B1G go-route guy was just icing.) Cleveland and Cushenberry come from great coaching and will emerge with value. The Broncos did better on offense than I expected.

But despite the odd logic, I think SI folks took pause with the defensive selections in a division driven by the Chiefs. And I'm a Chiefs fan, so I get it.

dremsmith1
dremsmith1

Chad, your 'business daddy' is following a pattern that's gone on since the years before Elway. Other than reading your folks, I've stopped paying attention

