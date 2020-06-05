Mile High Huddle
Dre'Mont Jones is Putting in the Offseason Work to Maximize his Year 2 Jump

KeithCummings

During an offseason where the Denver Broncos bought in fully to an offensive youth movement,  23-year-old DL Dre’Mont Jones is looking to balance the books on the defensive side of the ball. Jones will be counted on this coming season to provide some energy and production upfront to justify GM John Elway’s decision to select him 71st overall in the 2019 draft.

However, that’s not to say that Jones didn’t show considerable promise during his rookie year. In 2019, he registered 3.5 sacks, an interception and won AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 16 after posting 2.5 sacks in the Broncos' win over the Detroit Lions. 

Entering Year 2, and with the entrenched veteran Derek Wolfe moving on to Baltimore, it will be up to Jones to lead the youthful charge upfront. Some pundits believe Jones could be the defensive player most likely to break out next season for the Broncos. 

Turning big potential into disruptive play is a major ask for a second-year talent who is still learning the ropes, but Jones is not letting all the hype and predictions distract him from staying in his own personal zone.

“I gotta stay on my toes always, can’t get comfortable," Jones told Sydney Jones of the team website earlier this week. "It’s cool; appreciate the gesture not going to lie. But I’ve got to be on my own; stay focused, stay on my own ground."

A second year at the NFL level can often be fraught with peril as coaches expect more from players while reps increase. Absorbing the extra responsibilities in stride will be key for the 6-foot-3, 281-pound former Ohio State Buckeye. Jones will have to blend in more study time, too, if he is to succeed with the Broncos.

“Just learning some more because I know from the old guys always talking about that second-year curve that just hit,” Jones admitted. “And it’s a huge jump from the first season. You just know a little bit more each and every year and you get a little more comfortable in the system.”

Due to all the various disruptions to the NFL's offseason calendar, the challenges of improving have been unique in 2020. Jones has the learning process via virtual team meetings, which has included deep-diving into film study from the comfort of the home that Jones shares with his girlfriend in Ohio.

“Those are going fine, they have been super interactive," Jones said of the Broncos' virtual team meetings. "They've been cool. [I] was watching a lot of film, going over film from last year…going over a lot of small things."

Such forensic attention to detail and the strong desire to master his craft could allow Jones to overcome the pitfalls that the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has thrown in his path. News that the NFL season is remaining on track has got Jones excited to suit back up and hit the field, even if there is a chance it will be with no cheering fans in attendance.

“It’s going to be dope," Jones said. "I’m really excited for the new season, fans or no fans. I’m super excited because I’m still going to play ball. It’s going to be fun."

Many older players, owners, and the vast majority of fans will be much less pumped up about the prospect of empty stadiums, should that possibility come to pass this fall. Youthful exuberance will only get Jones so far if he doesn’t completely lock out all the outside distractions and disruptions that could mount during what might prove to be a difficult season in a nation gripped by a pandemic and societal upheaval.

Undoubtedly, a major key to keeping Jones focused will be the leadership and guidance of Denver's heavyweights like Von Miller and the newly-acquired Jurrell Casey, both of whom be worth their weight in gold to the youngster as 2020 rolls on. 

Even if he doesn’t win break-out awards, Jones is still being counted on to provide some real impact in the defensive line rotation for Vic Fangio this season.

