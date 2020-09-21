It feels like I've written this article 15 times in the last two weeks. That's hyperbolic but not by much.

Once again, the injury bug has taken a massive bite out of the Denver Broncos. In the Broncos' Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Drew Lock was hurt (2-6 weeks), as was wide receiver Courtland Sutton (done for the season), and three defenders.

Among those defenders was second-year defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones. Jones suffered a knee injury and did not return to action.

Following an MRI back in Denver, head coach Vic Fangio revealed Jones' prognosis and timetable.

“Dre’Mont Jones is going to miss significant time, maybe four weeks or so," Fangio said on Monday.

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the actual injury for Jones is a posterior cruciate ligament strain. Fortunately, there was no tear, which means the Broncos will get him back this season.

But it's a crucial blow all the same as Jones had real momentum entering Year 2. Not quite a starter yet, Jones played 20 snaps in Pittsburgh before suffering an injury.

Last year as a rookie third-rounder, it took Jones some time to get up to speed but he got there down the stretch, posting 3.5 sacks and earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 16.

Adding to the loss is the situation with DeMarcus Walker, who suffered a calf injury in Pittsburgh as well. Coach Fangio said Walker is going to "miss some time" with that calf.

The Broncos have Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell, and Shelby Harris installed as starters, with rookie third-rounder McTelvin Agim as the only healthy backup. DeShawn Williams can be promoted from the practice squad.

Suddenly, though, in one game, a deep position on the Broncos' roster got dangerously thin. Agim's trial-by-fire, like rookie cornerbacks Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey, is likely to come this week vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's to hoping both Jones and Walker can get back on the field sooner rather than later. Cornerback Davontae Harris was also injured in Pittsburgh (hamstring) but we don't know the extent of his MRI results quite yet.

