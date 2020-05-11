Broncos' DL Shelby Harris Throws Shade at the Raiders Ahead of Debut in Las Vegas

Denver Broncos’ defensive lineman Shelby Harris has a growing reputation after he became a full-time starter in 2019. His knack for batting down passes at crucial times and his down-to-earth attitude to his recent free-agent whirlwind have made him even more popular with Broncos fans.

After settling on a one-year, $3.3 million deal to stay with the Broncos, which was three times less than what salary cap sites like Spotract projected he'd command on the open market, the 28-year-old will only have gained more social media followers after he decided to throw some serious shade at the team who drafted him back in 2014.

In a conversation with the team website, Harris cut loose on the Raiders' move to Las Vegas.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be the same," Harris told Broncos Country Tonight. "I just don’t see them having much of a hometown appeal. I feel like it’s gonna be more of a tourist thing, like, ‘Oh, we’re in Vegas, let’s go to the game.’”

Harris was the Raiders' seventh-round pick six years ago and as such, was unafraid to predict that the Broncos' long-time Division rival might find it difficult to compete with all of the other entertainment options available to Vegas' transient population. Establishing a deep-rooted fanbase, like the one Harris has in Denver, might be difficult for the Raiders, especially as they try to put their nomadic days behind them.

Harris was probably on solid ground with his assertion that the franchise might lean on the football tourism to help fill their new glitzy stadium, at least to begin with. It was suggested to Harris that the NHL's Las Vegas Knights could be an example of Sin City locals getting passionately behind a new franchise. Like so many footballs, Harris quickly batted away that particular theory.

“Yeah, you have to be good, though,” Harris responded.

It’s highly likely Harris still maintains some sour grapes towards the Raiders after they cut him loose back in 2015 having only spent one year there. He had spells with the Jets and Cowboys before eventually finding a home with the Broncos in 2017 where he quickly found a way to make an impact.

Harris' confidence is rising to such a level that he feels confident enough to maybe give a Division rival that's lost some of its luster in recent years some bulletin board material.

As the Chiefs have emerged to claim a Super Bowl title under Andy Reid, chasing them down has become the Broncos' new mandate. The national consensus is that the AFC West is going to be a battle royale, which means sweeping the Raiders will be of huge significance if the Broncos are to get back in the playoffs even if it's as one of three Conference Wildcards.

Harris' put-downs strike deep at the Raiders' entire franchise, but they might also be further evidence of a confidence and swagger that's emerging from the Broncos' team leaders this offseason.

Having posted a career-high six sacks last year in Vic Fangio's defense, and a league-high nine batted passes, the Broncos' interior lineman is already bullish ahead of next season. Teaming him up perennial Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, who arrived in Denver via a trade with the Titans, is very likely to free Harris up to further improve on last season’s totals in what will be another contract year for him.

Raiders’ week was always something Broncos fans got excited about, so Harris restoring some beef to the fixture is sure to add some spice and excitement to the Divisional doubleheader.

While Broncos' GM John Elway aren't exactly sad to see the Black Hole's days in Oakland come to a close, many Broncos fans might find the prospect of being football tourists themselves and kicking back in Sin City for a few days once per year to be very enticing indeed.

