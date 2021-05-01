Broncos Draft Courtland Sutton Clone in Round 6

Denver Broncos home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Broncos Draft Auburn WR Seth Williams with Pick 219 in Round 6

The Broncos added to a position of strength in the sixth round, drafting Auburn's Seth Williams.
Author:
Publish date:

The Denver Broncos didn't really need another wide receiver. In fact, of all the positions on-roster, wide receiver is arguably the team's deepest and the one with the highest ceiling. 

However, two of the top dogs on the team's wideout depth chart are entering a walk year in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Perhaps in a preemptive, insurance-type move, GM George Paton selected Auburn's Seth Williams at pick 219 in the sixth round. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos have now added three offensive players to the roster through the draft including second-round running back Javonte Williams, third-round interior O-lineman Quinn Meinerz, and now the ex-Tiger in Round 6. 

Paton has done well to balance the offensive/defensive scales thus far and it's anyone's guess what the Broncos will do with their remaining selections. Williams is a somewhat odd choice here, though, considering that he's a big-bodied boundary receiver, which the Broncos already have in spades with the aforementioned Sutton and Patrick. 

Here's what Mile High Huddle's senior draft analyst Erick Trickel said about the 6-foot-3, 211-pound Williams back in February. 

Williams is a highly-regarded prospect and could go well before Denver would be actually willing to take a receiver. That's just fine as with what the Broncos already have at wide receiver, Williams offers a redundant skill-set that isn't really needed right now. 

Not only does Williams not bring that complementary skill-set, but he's basically 'Courtland Sutton lite', and he struggles to get separation. There are a lot of similarities between Williams and Sutton coming out of college, relative to their respective strengths and weaknesses as NFL prospects — the most crucial similarity being underwhelming route running. 

It'll be interesting to see how Williams fits in. DaeSean Hamilton enters a contract year as well, though as a receiver, he's a very different creature than Williams — in fact, polar opposite. Hamilton has been rumored to be on the way out of Denver as a trade bargaining chip but that hasn't happened yet. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams (18) makes a one hand catch along the sidelines with Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) defending during the first half of the Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
News

Broncos Draft Courtland Sutton Clone in Round 6

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine.
News

Gut Reaction: Answering if Baron Browning Will be Broncos' Long-Awaited 3-Down LB

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamar Johnson (22) during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
News

Broncos Draft Indiana S Jamar Johnson with Pick 164 in Round 5

Texas Longhorns defensive back Caden Sterns (7) looks over the Oklahoma State Cowboys offense during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.
News

Broncos Draft Texas S Caden Sterns at Pick 152 in Round 5

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning (5) celebrates after pressuring Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Will Levis (7) into an incomplete pass in the second half at Ohio Stadium.
News

Broncos Receive Strong Grade for Trio of Day 2 Draft Picks

National defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) drills against National offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin -Whitewater (71) during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA;
News

Gut Reaction: Broncos Fans Should be Ecstatic Over Quinn Meinerz Selection

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning (5) hits Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Indiana Hoosiers At Ohio State Buckeyes
News

Broncos Draft Ohio State LB Baron Browning at Pick 105 in Round 3

National offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin -Whitewater (71) gets set with National quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) in drills during National team practice during the 2021 Senior Bowl week.
News

Broncos Draft Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz at Pick 98 in Round 3

George Paton
News

Broncos Execute Flurry of Trades in Round 3 of NFL Draft