Broncos Draft Courtland Sutton Clone in Round 6

The Denver Broncos didn't really need another wide receiver. In fact, of all the positions on-roster, wide receiver is arguably the team's deepest and the one with the highest ceiling.

However, two of the top dogs on the team's wideout depth chart are entering a walk year in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Perhaps in a preemptive, insurance-type move, GM George Paton selected Auburn's Seth Williams at pick 219 in the sixth round.

The Broncos have now added three offensive players to the roster through the draft including second-round running back Javonte Williams, third-round interior O-lineman Quinn Meinerz, and now the ex-Tiger in Round 6.

Paton has done well to balance the offensive/defensive scales thus far and it's anyone's guess what the Broncos will do with their remaining selections. Williams is a somewhat odd choice here, though, considering that he's a big-bodied boundary receiver, which the Broncos already have in spades with the aforementioned Sutton and Patrick.

Here's what Mile High Huddle's senior draft analyst Erick Trickel said about the 6-foot-3, 211-pound Williams back in February.

Williams is a highly-regarded prospect and could go well before Denver would be actually willing to take a receiver. That's just fine as with what the Broncos already have at wide receiver, Williams offers a redundant skill-set that isn't really needed right now.

Not only does Williams not bring that complementary skill-set, but he's basically 'Courtland Sutton lite', and he struggles to get separation. There are a lot of similarities between Williams and Sutton coming out of college, relative to their respective strengths and weaknesses as NFL prospects — the most crucial similarity being underwhelming route running.

It'll be interesting to see how Williams fits in. DaeSean Hamilton enters a contract year as well, though as a receiver, he's a very different creature than Williams — in fact, polar opposite. Hamilton has been rumored to be on the way out of Denver as a trade bargaining chip but that hasn't happened yet.

