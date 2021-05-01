Denver Broncos home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Broncos Draft Indiana S Jamar Johnson with Pick 164 in Round 5

The Broncos just double-dipped at the safety position.
Author:
Publish date:

After opening Day 3 of the NFL draft by taking Texas safety Caden Sterns, the Denver Broncos opted to double-dip just a few picks later. With pick 164 in Round 5, the Broncos selected Indiana safety Jamar Johnson. 

Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 197-pound defensive back who's coming off a 2020 campaign where he totaled 32 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and four interceptions. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Mile High Huddle's senior draft analyst Erick Trickel wrote this about Johnson as an NFL prospect. 

If you watched Justin Fields’ tape against Indiana, you are aware of who Johnson is. Johnson caused a lot of problems for Fields in that game and really displayed how much potential he has. 

While the Indiana safety isn’t the best athlete, he reads the play so well that he's always in the right place at the right time. He would be a great fit for Denver as a third safety and potential future starter next to Justin Simmons, but his tackling would need to be cleaned up. Johnson really helped his stock with that Ohio State performance and is viewed as a top-5 safety by some draft analysts. 

It will be interesting to see how Johnson fits in with Vic Fangio's scheme. As a rookie, Johnson will compete with Sterns and the veteran Trey Marshall for that No. 3 safety role in Fangio's defense. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamar Johnson (22) during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
News

Broncos Draft Indiana S Jamar Johnson with Pick 164 in Round 5

Texas Longhorns defensive back Caden Sterns (7) looks over the Oklahoma State Cowboys offense during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.
News

Broncos Draft Texas S Caden Sterns at Pick 152 in Round 5

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning (5) celebrates after pressuring Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Will Levis (7) into an incomplete pass in the second half at Ohio Stadium.
News

Broncos Receive Strong Grade for Trio of Day 2 Draft Picks

National defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) drills against National offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin -Whitewater (71) during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA;
News

Gut Reaction: Broncos Fans Should be Ecstatic Over Quinn Meinerz Selection

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning (5) hits Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Indiana Hoosiers At Ohio State Buckeyes
News

Broncos Draft Ohio State LB Baron Browning at Pick 105 in Round 3

National offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin -Whitewater (71) gets set with National quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) in drills during National team practice during the 2021 Senior Bowl week.
News

Broncos Draft Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz at Pick 98 in Round 3

George Paton
News

Broncos Execute Flurry of Trades in Round 3 of NFL Draft

Javonte Williams
News

Gut Reaction: Analyzing if Broncos Botched Round 2 by Drafting RB Javonte Williams

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) pushes off of Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Ben Frye (93) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium.
News

Broncos Trade-Up, Draft North Carolina RB Javonte Williams at Pick 35 in Round 2