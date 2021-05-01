Broncos Draft Indiana S Jamar Johnson with Pick 164 in Round 5

After opening Day 3 of the NFL draft by taking Texas safety Caden Sterns, the Denver Broncos opted to double-dip just a few picks later. With pick 164 in Round 5, the Broncos selected Indiana safety Jamar Johnson.

Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 197-pound defensive back who's coming off a 2020 campaign where he totaled 32 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and four interceptions.

Mile High Huddle's senior draft analyst Erick Trickel wrote this about Johnson as an NFL prospect.

If you watched Justin Fields’ tape against Indiana, you are aware of who Johnson is. Johnson caused a lot of problems for Fields in that game and really displayed how much potential he has.

While the Indiana safety isn’t the best athlete, he reads the play so well that he's always in the right place at the right time. He would be a great fit for Denver as a third safety and potential future starter next to Justin Simmons, but his tackling would need to be cleaned up. Johnson really helped his stock with that Ohio State performance and is viewed as a top-5 safety by some draft analysts.

It will be interesting to see how Johnson fits in with Vic Fangio's scheme. As a rookie, Johnson will compete with Sterns and the veteran Trey Marshall for that No. 3 safety role in Fangio's defense.

