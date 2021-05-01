Broncos Execute Flurry of Trades in Round 3 of NFL Draft

Turns out, when Denver Broncos' new general manager George Paton revealed stockpiling picks as one of his core NFL draft philosophies, he really meant it. Just like his former team — the Minnesota Vikings — is wont to do, Paton opened Round 3 of the draft on Friday night by trading back, not once, but twice.

First, the Broncos accepted a deal with the New York Giants to relinquish pick 71 to move back to pick 76, picking up a fifth-round selection for the trouble. Then, just when it seemed Paton was going to make a draft pick, the Broncos traded back again — this time with the New Orleans Saints — dropping all the way to pick 98 in exchange for compensatory pick 105, according to KOARadio's Brandon Krisztal.

That means the Broncos will end up picking twice in Round 3 and stockpiled an additional fifth-rounder for the privilege. If Paton wanted more darts to throw in hopes of increasing his odds of hitting a bullseye, he pulled off that feat with gusto.

Just a week ago, the Broncos' first-year GM expounded upon his philosophy of stockpiling picks instead of just taking a player as planned, as his predecessor John Elway did last year, making each and every of the 10 picks Denver held going into the draft.

"If a player is there, we were going to take him," Paton said on April 22, referencing his time as assistant GM in Minnesota. "But if there were three players we still liked, we were going to try and trade back and accumulate capital. I guess the philosophy is the more darts, the better chance you have to hit the bullseye. You know how it is. If you have seven picks and you hit on half, that's not great. You get three players. We always liked to have 10 plus and just have more darts.”

After trading up five spots to draft North Carolina running back Javonte Williams at pick 35, which was followed by this Round 3 flurry of trade-backs, Paton is proving true to his word in more ways than one.

Who will Paton select later in the third round? Will the Broncos make another Day 2 selection?

This team still needs offensive line help, rush linebacker depth, and a dynamic off-ball linebacker. Stay tuned.

