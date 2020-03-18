Report: Broncos Expected to Trade or Release QB Joe Flacco by Week's End

As the Denver Broncos gear up for the official opening of the new league year on Wednesday, fans are hopeful that the team will be significantly more active than it was during the 48-hour legal tampering window.

As the host of one of the biggest Broncos podcasts (Huddle Up Pod) in the market, one of the most common questions I've received from fans over the last two days has revolved around veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and when the team will move on from him.

On the heels of the news that the Broncos have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with QB Jeff Driskel to serve as Drew Lock's veteran backup, we received some clarity on the Flacco issue thanks to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, who reported that the Broncos are 'expected to either release or trade Flacco by week's end'.

The reason the Broncos haven't already moved on from Flacco stems from the neck injury that ended his 2019 season in Week 8. It could be that the Broncos might end up having to pay an injury settlement to Flacco in the event that he's outright released. Klis provided some context on the issue.

Although Flacco’s neck has not yet been cleared by the Broncos’ medical staff, he has no more guaranteed dollars left on his contract and the team is expected to let him go.

The Broncos acquired Flacco via trade last spring, well ahead of the opening of free agency and the draft. Denver gave up a fourth-round draft pick to Baltimore in exchange for the former Super Bowl MVP.

It was believed that based on his more than decade-long NFL resume as a starter, and his postseason accomplishments, that Flacco would serve as a clear upgrade over Case Keenum, who'd quarterbacked the team in 2018 on the heels of a two-year, $36 million deal. Alas, that's not how it shook out.

Flacco led the Broncos to an 0-4 start, by the time he exited the roster with his neck injury, the team sat at 2-6 in the standings with half the season in the books. Whatever the team needed from the position — leadership, dynamism, energy, confidence, production — Flacco was unable to provide it.

Lock, on the other hand, was able to oblige with gusto. Stepping in as the starter in Week 13, Lock led the Broncos to a 4-1 finish, captivating a fan base and uniting a locker room behind him.

The Broncos will try to trade Flacco, but unless he's willing to accept a significant pay-cut, it's hard to see any NFL team being willing to take on that albatross of a contract. No, more likely, Flacco will be released and the Broncos can move on with a fresh start and a fresh face in Lock.

