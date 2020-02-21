NFL Insider: Broncos One of Two Favorites to Acquire Lions CB Darius Slay

Earlier this week, we learned that the Detroit Lions have been in talks with 'multiple teams' about veteran cornerback Darius Slay. Slay is heading into his eighth NFL season and has been dangled on the trading block by his team dating back at least to last fall's trade deadline.

The Denver Broncos were in talks with the Lions to acquire Slay last fall, in exchange for Chris Harris, Jr., but the negotiations stalled and no trade was consummated. Fast forward to the present, and Slay is once again in high demand around the league but the fly in the ointment is, he's under contract.

According to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, a long-established insider, the Broncos are one of two favorites to land Slay via trade.

I am told right now the two teams at the top of the pack to land Slay are the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are interesting considering they traded for Jalen Ramsey last year. The Broncos are expected to lose Chris Harris in free agency so Slay would slide right in.

There's a reason the Broncos remain fixated on Slay. He'd be a great fit in Vic Fangio's scheme and is a proven No. 1, lockdown cornerback.

In 14 starts last year, Slay was targeted on 18.4% of his pass snaps, and yet he broke up 13 passes and picked off two passes while relinquishing 10 receptions of 20 yards or more and three touchdowns.

For comparison's sake, Harris, Jr. was targeted on just 12.3% of his coverage snaps, breaking up just six passes with one interception, while relinquishing 10 receptions of 20 yards or more and four touchdowns. Slay was tried often by opposing quarterbacks and proved equal to his opportunity.

No corner is going to pitch a 16-game shutout, as the other guys get paid, too. But Slay is no stranger to shadowing the opponent's No. 1 receiver, which has made well acquainted with the demands of being a team's CB1.

Meanwhile, Harris, Jr. showed more cracks in the veneer in his one season as the Broncos' CB1 but it wasn't all bad. Harris' lapses just seemed to come at the most inopportune time, which inflated the sense within the fanbase that he was 'always' getting burned.

The problem for the Broncos, as it relates acquiring Slay, is that not only will it require the team give up at least a third-round draft pick, but he wants a new contract with whatever team acquires him of $15 million per year, according to Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post.

Only time will tell how it shakes out for the Broncos. The new league year doesn't open until March, with the legal tampering period for talking with outside free agents opens March 16. Free agency officially kicks off on March 18.

There's a good chance we'll have an answer to these questions well before that time, especially if the L.A. Rams are pining for Slay's services, too. Demand inflates the price and creates urgency.

Considering that Denver has three third-round draft picks this year, perhaps Elway will consider it a small price to pay in order to acquire a true set-and-forget starting cornerback. My bet is that it'll take a third-rounder plus another draft pick to pry Slay off Detroit's hands.

