Broncos First-Round WR Jerry Jeudy Unveils Electrifying Rookie Hype Video

It's safe to say that the Denver Broncos were absolutely thrilled to land Jerry Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the draft. Rated by the Broncos as the top wide receiver in the 2020 class, GM John Elway could hardly believe Jeudy was there at 15 and the team didn't have to maneuver or give up any additional capital to move up.

As for Jeudy, he seems to be just as excited as the Broncos are to have landed in Denver, especially if the hype video he tweeted is any indication.

In the team's pre-draft mock scenarios, Jeudy fell to pick 15 less than half the time. It was seldom enough that the Broncos didn't plan to see him there but when Tampa Bay traded up with San Francisco to take Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs, Elway knew that either Jeudy or the fall-back option — Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb — would inexplicably be there at 15.

“It came down to—it was probably less than 50 percent," Elway said on draft night after landing Jeudy. "And that’s why when he was there, we were thrilled that he was there.”

Jeudy will be teamed up with Pro Bowl WR Courtland Sutton, as well as fellow 2020 draft pick KJ Hamler (second round) and 2019 first-round TE Noah Fant. With the second-year Drew Lock as the triggerman, offensively, the Broncos appear to be loaded for bear on this hunt.

“They are a great group of guys that I’ve seen play over their college careers and this past season," Jeudy said the night he was drafted, "so they are great players that I’d like to learn from, play next to and compete with.”

Lock was ecstatic to see Jeudy as the Broncos' first-round pick. The questions now turn to how Jeudy will fit into this offense exactly.

But it's not an easy thing to project, especially with a brand new offensive coordinator in town. Pat Shurmur will have a smorgasbord of options when it comes to dialing up opposing defenses through the air.

The oddsmakers have set the over/under on Jeudy's receiving yards as a rookie at 824.5. That might not seem like a lot, but for a rookie, it is.

Only seven rookie WRs have eclipsed that number in receiving yards over the last five years. With so many mouths to suddenly feed, I can understand why some might take the under but if I were a betting man, I'd take the over.

The reason why is because Sutton, Hamler, and Fant are going to demand a lot of attention from opposing secondaries. Defenses will be faced with a real pick-your-poison proposition and a receiver as savvy and talented as Jeudy will be able to make a lot of hay as a result.

If Lock can be the point guard of sorts that the team brass believe he is, and distribute the ball to the open guy and spread it out, there could be enough opportunities to go around and get Jeudy over that 824.5 mark.

It'll be fun to see how it shakes out. In the meantime, the Broncos will hold a virtual rookie orientation this weekend.

It's unclear exactly when the Broncos will be able to get players' cleats on the grass, but with the 2020 regular-season schedule being released Thursday night, at worst, seeing Jeudy hit the field for the first time as a Bronco sometime in July for training camp seems like a reasonable expectation.

