Denver Broncos: 5 Free Agents who Won't be on the Market Much Longer

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos have a roster with a lot of young talent but there are still some positions that are quite vulnerable, but that was examined in a previous article. As stated in that piece, the Broncos have been reportedly looking at free agents at a few positions and two of those positions are offensive tackle and cornerback. 

There have also been reports linking the Broncos to certain players at those positions depending on how things go over the coming months with their roster.

With all the concerns the Broncos have at CB, it makes a lot of sense to be looking at other veteran help. The team lacks depth and the top-three CBs present enough concerns to give the team pause and look at veteran help. 

The Broncos have Bryce Callahan with his health concerns, A.J. Bouye coming off a lackluster 2019 campaign, and Michael Ojemudia is a rookie. It all adds up to perhaps needing a veteran. 

As for OT, Ja’Wuan James has a plethora of medical concerns going forward and has played 63 total snaps for the Broncos since they originally signed him to a big contract a year ago. Then there's Garett Bolles, who started to show improvement after the bye week in 2019, but lacks consistency which leads to concerns going forward.

There are many reasons for Denver to look at veterans at a few other positions, including safety, but CB and OT really are the two spots needing the most help. In the video above, I break down five free agents between these two positions that the Broncos could look at soon because they won't be available much longer. 

Some of the players the Broncos have actually been linked to over the last couple of months. 

