Broncos Free Agency: 8 Quarterbacks Worth Considering

Regardless of what happens with Drew Lock or Deshaun Watson, the Broncos need veteran quarterback depth and there are only a few free agents worth considering.

The quarterback position has been the main topic Denver Broncos fans have discussed this offseason began. Whether you're of the opinion the Broncos should give Drew Lock another year, trade for Deshaun Watson, or draft another passer, every fan has his or her opinion about what the team should do at the most important position in the NFL.

That includes exploring free agency — and even if you are in the camp that Lock should be the starter for one more year, you have to recognize the Broncos could use a better backup QB.

Jeff Driskel was signed last offseason to be the backup, but he struggled in his first start, was benched for Brett Rypien, then fell to third string on the depth chart. And while Rypien did some good things in his only start (Week 4), he just finished his first season on a 53-man roster.

The Broncos could use an experienced backup and there will be a number of veterans who are set to hit unrestricted free agency. At least one is a clear starter, while others might want to compete for starting jobs, and still others are likely going to have to take a backup role at this point of their careers.

Let's look at the most notable quarterbacks who could hit the open market and how realistic are the chances the Broncos will sign them.

Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott received the franchise tag from the Cowboys last year, but the two sides couldn't come to terms on a new deal, mainly because the Cowboys wanted him for five years while Prescott wouldn't take more than a four-year contract.

Prescott played under the tag and had a strong start to the season, but a broken ankle in Week 5 resulted in him spending the rest of the season on injured reserve.

It doesn't appear the Cowboys will let him hit the open market and may use the tag again, if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a new deal. Should the unthinkable happen and Prescott hits free agency, the Broncos need to consider him. I'm not counting on him getting to free agency, though.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cam Newton | New England Patriots

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Newton signed an incentive-laden deal with the Patriots last offseason and, while he had a good start to 2020, he didn't have a good finish to the season. It appears that the injuries that have plagued him since his MVP season in 2015 have caught up with him, and it's not a given the Patriots will re-sign him.

Newton might be better off as a backup at this stage of his career, but he has shown he's a quarterback you can win games with. The fact that he did have a handful of quality starts in 2020 might mean he tries to find a team in which he gets a chance to start. If that's what he wants, it's not a given he'd sign with the Broncos.

Ryan Fitzpatrick | Miami Dolphins

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick may be 39 years old, but he plays with a lot of energy and his teammates rally behind him. Some may wonder if it was smart for the Dolphins to bench him for Tua Tagovailoa after the Dolphins had a strong start to 2020.

If you are looking for a backup QB, Fitzpatrick certainly tops the list. But even if he's better off as a backup, it's worth asking if his presence in the locker room might cause players to gravitate to him should Lock struggle. While Fitzpatrick should be on the Broncos' list, if they do sign him, there's sure to be a lot of debate over whether or not he should start.

Jameis Winston | New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Winston, after throwing 30 touchdowns with 30 interceptions in 2019, had to wait a long time before he found a team in free agency last year. He signed an incentive-laden deal with the Saints, but they chose to go with Taysom Hill when starter Drew Brees had to miss a few games.

It remains to be seen if Winston will want to stay with the Saints, particularly with the cap issues they have. If he does hit the open market, it won't surprise me if he prefers to play for a team in which he has a good chance to start. That may mean the Broncos won't be his first choice.

Jacoby Brissett | Indianapolis Colts

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn't that long ago that Brissett was starting for the Colts, taking that job when Andrew Luck abruptly retired before the 2019 season. While things didn't work out there, Brissett has demonstrated he can be a quality backup.

Brissett, thus, holds a lot of appeal if you are looking primarily for a backup who can start when the need arises. He's probably a better bet than Trubisky to keep a team in playoff contention if he has to start. The Colts might opt to keep him for that role, but if he hits the open market, the Broncos should have plenty of interest.

Mitchell Trubisky | Chicago Bears

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears gave up a lot to move up one spot in the 2017 draft to select Trubisky, and he's been inconsistent in his four years in the league. He was benched at one point in 2020 for Nick Foles, but got the starting job back when Foles struggled.

It's possible the Bears keep him around, but if they don't, teams will ask the question about whether to give him a chance to start or see him strictly as a backup. In the Broncos case, it wouldn't be the worst thing if they made him the backup. Just don't expect him to be the type that will necessarily get you to the playoffs if he's forced into action.

Andy Dalton | Dallas Cowboys

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton had the reputation of a game manager during his years with the Bengals, who cut him in 2020 after they drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall. Dalton signed with the Cowboys and was called upon to start when Prescott broke his ankle.

Dalton was solid but not great in his nine starts for the Cowboys and is clearly a backup at this point of his career. However, he's a quality backup, and that's a reason why some have linked him to the Broncos. Again, the offensive weapons the Broncos have means Dalton could excel if he had to start at some point.

Tyrod Taylor | Los Angeles Chargers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After spending several seasons as the Bills starter and a year with the Browns, Taylor signed a two-year deal with the Chargers, first backing up Phillip Rivers, then getting his chance to start in 2020, before a health issue saw the Chargers need to start Justin Herbert, who never lost that job.

Taylor's starting experience makes him a good player to consider for the backup job. The chance to play for a team with a lot of offensive weapons, like the Broncos have, could appeal to him. As long as he's willing to be the backup, he's another player the Broncos should keep in mind.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!