Butterfly Effect: How Broncos Could be Affected by Outside Roster Decisions | NFC Free Agency

As free agency approaches, Denver Broncos fans will have their sights set on a number of players about to hit the open market. However, other teams will have their eyes on those free agents, too, and could be interested in Broncos players whose contracts are expiring.

Today, I present my annual look at free agency and how the moves other teams are likely to make could impact the Broncos, if at all. We'll examine each team, by division, in the following criteria:

Cap space: The team's projected cap space as of March 8, 2020. That could change depending on where the NFL sets the cap and moves the team makes in the days to come.

Team needs: The three biggest needs as identified by NFL.com which the team may pursue in free agency (as opposed to the draft). They may not be the only needs, though, and some could be addressed by extending their own players.

Notable free agents: The most noteworthy names, regardless of whether or not the team plans to extend or tag them.

Free agency approach: How the team's front office has approached free agency in the past. Teams with new front offices are discussed where relevant.

How the Broncos might be impacted: This will mention Broncos free agents who have been linked to the team, the team's free agents that have been linked to Denver or players that might generate interest in the Mile High City.

We started with the AFC West, AFC East, AFC North, and AFC South, so let's turn now to the NFC to analyze how their decisions could impact the Broncos.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Projected cap space: $77.2M

Team needs: Quarterback, wide receiver, safety

Notable free agents: QB Dak Prescott, WR Amari Cooper, CB Byron Jones, LB Sean Lee, DL Maliek Collins, EDGE Robert Quinn

Free agency approach: Though the Cowboys have a lot of cap space, they haven't been aggressive as in the past, mainly focusing on retaining key players — and with Prescott and Cooper having expired contracts, the focus is likely to be there.

How Broncos might be impacted: The A.J. Bouye trade means Jones is out of the question. Perhaps Collins enters the conversation as a player the Broncos pursue.

New York Giants

Projected cap space: $74M

Team needs: Edge rusher, cornerback, quarterback

Notable free agents: LB Alec Ogletree, DL Leonard Williams, EDGE Markus Golden, OT Mike Remmers, LB David Mayo

Free agency approach: The Giants have shown a willingness to be aggressive in free agency and it won't surprise me if they do that with the edge rushers and cornerbacks set to hit the open market. The quarterback need is more about a veteran backup.

How Broncos might be impacted: Remmers has been linked to the Broncos, but he's best considered as a depth player. Williams might be out of the Broncos' price range.

Philadelphia Eagles

Projected cap space: $41.8M

Team needs: Wide receiver, cornerback, interior defender

Notable free agents: LB Nigel Bradham, CB Ronald Darby, OT Jason Peters, S Rodney McLeod, WR Nelson Agholor

Free agency approach: The Eagles have focused more on extending their own players, but have shown a willingness to add free agents from other teams — and might be tempted to do so with cap space available.

How Broncos might be impacted: The Eagles are a team reported to have shown interest in Chris Harris, Jr. As for their free agents, there's not much here for the Broncos to pursue.

Washington Redskins

Projected cap space: $61M

Team needs: Offensive line, tight end, defensive line

Notable free agents: CB Josh Norman, WR Paul Richardson, OG Brandon Scherff, OT Donald Penn

Free agency approach: Everybody likes to talk about Dan Snyder rushing after top free agents, but he hasn't been that active as of late. Bruce Allen may be gone, but that doesn't guarantee Snyder goes will in free agency again.

How Broncos might be impacted: It's nice to think about Scherff, but I think his market will be too high. Richardson, at the right price, might be a better bet. Don't count on the Broncos inquiring about Trent Williams, because other teams who really need an offensive tackle are going to drive the price up.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Projected cap space: $39.7M

Team needs: Edge rusher, offensive line, wide receiver

Notable free agents: C A.Q. Shipley, RB Kenyan Drake, DL Rodney Gunter, OT Marcus Gilbert

Free agency approach: The Cardinals are another team that tries to take care of their own first, but will be active in free agency at times. They still have some cap space after extending D.J. Humphries

How Broncos might be impacted: You hear a lot of talk about current Broncos being linked to Vance Joseph, but I'm not sure how much that will come to fruition now, given that edge rusher is the biggest defensive need. Perhaps Will Parks goes to Arizona, but I don't think every current Bronco defensive player hitting the open market is headed there but don't sleep on Derek Wolfe as a possibility.

Los Angeles Rams

Projected cap space: $14.7M

Team needs: Offensive line, edge rusher, safety

Notable free agents: EDGE Dante Fowler Jr., LB Cory Littleton, DL Michael Brockers, OT Andrew Whitworth

Free agency approach: The Rams have explored free agency in past seasons, but don't have the cap space to do so this year. That's not good when you consider they've traded away draft capital that could have been used to replenish the roster.

How Broncos might be impacted: Broncos fans no doubt have their sights set on Littleton, but he could be the one linebacker who seeks money that's much more than what the Broncos want to pay.

San Francisco 49ers

Projected cap space: $12.7M

Team needs: Cornerback, safety, offensive tackle

Notable free agents: WR Emmanuel Sanders, S Jimmie Ward, DL Arik Armstead

Free agency approach: The Niners have been aggressive players in free agency but, with limited cap space and an interest in extending Armstead, may not be in a position to be aggressive this year.

How Broncos might be impacted: Armstead might sound like a nice signing, but he's a better fit on the edge than the interior — and if he does get extended, he's out of the picture, anyway.

Seattle Seahawks

Projected cap space: $44.7M

Team needs: Edge rusher, offensive line, wide receiver

Notable free agents: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Mychal Kendricks, OG Mike Iupati

Free agency approach: The Seahawks don't always pursue free agency, but they have been active in trading for players.

How Broncos might be impacted: Perhaps Kendricks draws some interest, but otherwise, there's not much to see here.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Projected cap space: $16.6M

Team needs: Offensive line, quarterback, tight end

Notable free agents: CB Prince Amukamara, LB Danny Trevathan, S Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix, LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Free agency approach: The Bears have been active in free agency before, but likely won't be active now with limited cap space.

How Broncos might be impacted: I don't think I have to tell you about Amukamara as a possible addition. If the Bears do release any other players, you'll probably hear rumblings about them coming to play for Vic Fangio. But as we saw last season, that's not always the case.

Detroit Lions

Projected cap space: $47.7M

Team needs: Cornerback, defensive tackle, edge rusher

Notable free agents: DL Damon Harrison, CB Rashaan Melvin, S Tavon Wilson, C Graham Glasgow

Free agency approach: The Lions have been aggressive in going after notable names — players who have been former Patriots, in particular. I'll presume that means the Lions are the favorites to sign Kyle Van Noy.

How Broncos might be impacted: With Bouye in the fold, the Darius Slay trade isn't happening. Glasgow might interest some Broncos fans, but his price will likely get too high.

Green Bay Packers

Projected cap space: $20.5M

Team needs: Wide receiver, linebacker, tight end

Notable free agents: OT Bryan Bulaga, LB Blake Martinez, WR Geronimo Allison

Free agency approach: The Packers have been more active in free agency in recent seasons, but with not a lot of cap space, might sit this one out — provided they don't decide to cut somebody.

How Broncos might be impacted: Martinez could be a player the Broncos consider. Otherwise, there's not much impact to expect here.

Minnesota Vikings

Projected cap space: $1.4M

Team needs: Cornerback, offensive guard, edge rusher

Notable free agents: CB Xavier Rhodes, EDGE Everson Griffen, S Anthony Harris, CB Trae Waynes, CB Mackenzie Alexander

Free agency approach: The Vikings have been aggressive at times, as evidenced by their willingness to give Kirk Cousins a three-year, fully guaranteed contract — one that now is taking up cap space at a time when the Vikings have a couple of players they really need to extend.

How Broncos might be impacted: It remains to be seen how serious the Vikings are about trading Stefon Diggs, but they will have to cut a couple of players to clear cap space. That's the more likely spot for the Broncos to look at. Rhodes was a cap casualty and thus a candidate for a one-year "prove it" deal.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Projected cap space: $4.3M

Team needs: Cornerback, edge rusher, offensive line

Notable free agents: EDGE Vic Beasley, TE Austin Hooper, DL Tyeler Davison

Free agency approach: The Falcons usually take care of their own first, but have explored the market from time to time. However, with limited cap space, they'll likely to have sit out the market this year.

How Broncos might be impacted: Keep an eye on players who the Falcons cut — there could be somebody who can be added on a low-cost deal and wouldn't count toward the compensatory pick formula (Alex Mack should come to mind).

Carolina Panthers

Projected cap space: $34M

Team needs: Quarterback, cornerback, linebacker

Notable free agents: DL Gerald McCoy, CB James Bradberry, OG Daryl Williams, EDGE Mario Addison, EDGE Bruce Irvin, OG Greg Van Roten

Free agency approach: Marty Hurney has been active in the past, but word is that the Panthers are going full rebuild in 2020, so they are more likely to look for value signings.

How Broncos might be impacted: The Bouye trade likely takes the Broncos out of the running for Bradberry. The guards hitting free agency could get big contracts in a market in which there isn't a lot of quality talent.

New Orleans Saints

Projected cap space: $9.3M

Team needs: Wide receiver, cornerback, quarterback

Notable free agents: QB Drew Brees, QB Teddy Bridgewater, LB A.J. Klein, CB Eli Apple, OG Andrus Peat, DL David Onyemata

Free agency approach: The Saints have been aggressive in free agency in the past, but really aren't in a position to do so this year, with limited cap space and the likely decision to retain Drew Brees for a couple more seasons.

How Broncos might be impacted: I had forgotten to mention Apple in my last article and Thomas Hall brought him up — there's a player who could come on a value deal and is still young.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected cap space: $79.8M

Team needs: Quarterback, offensive tackle, defensive line

Notable free agents: QB Jameis Winston, EDGE Shaquil Barrett, DL Ndamukong Suh, WR Breshad Perriman, OT Demar Dotson

Free agency approach: Though the Buccaneers are sometimes active in free agency, they tend to put more money into base salaries than signing bonuses, meaning cap space can dry up faster.

How Broncos might be impacted: Some might look at Suh and Perriman as possibilities, but the former will likely wait out the market to get the best possible deal and the latter might get overpaid by a desperate team.

