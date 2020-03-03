Report: Broncos' Free-Agent DB Will Parks Garnering Interest from 10 NFL Teams

The Denver Broncos just paid Kareem Jackson a three-year, $33 million contract and are poised to franchise-tag Justin Simmons, which would pay him upwards of $11.5M for 2020. Will Parks is also hitting free agency and even though the Broncos have plenty of cap space, there doesn't appear to be any room at the inn any longer.

Parks is just two weeks away from testing the NFL free-agent market and based on a brand new report from Denver7's Troy Renck, it sounds like he'll have a strong market for his services.

With Parks showing he's ready to start -- as many as 10 teams are showing strong interest, per league sources -- and the Broncos invested heavily in their safeties, it makes a match in Denver unlikely.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Parks has flashed at different points throughout his four-year stay in Denver. His touchdown-saving play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 of 2018 being the posterized epitome, where he crossed the entire field to meet a tight end at the goal-line, knocking the ball loose and forcing a touchback.

Alas, high-impact plays like that were few and far between for Parks. But he is a starting-caliber, versatile defensive back and he's an emotional firebrand that coaches covet as a tone-setter on defense.

I've got to admit, I'm a little surprised by how strong the market appears to be for Parks, a former sixth-round pick out of Arizona. However, if I had to make a bold prediction, I'd point to the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns as two likely landing spots for 'Philly Will'.

Vance Joseph is the defensive coordinator in Arizona, while Joe Woods holds the same title in Cleveland. Parks played for Woods for three of his four NFL seasons, two of which were under Joseph's purview as Broncos head coach.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old Parks deserves an opportunity to start somewhere. He's not about to get that in Denver. And even though Simmons is like a brother to him, Parks will likely have to grow his own legend elsewhere in the NFL.

NFL free agency opens on March 18, with the legal tampering period beginning two days prior. We'll know soon enough exactly who the most interested teams are in the Parks sweepstakes.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.