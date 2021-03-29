3 Ways Broncos' Free-Agent Haul Reshaped Options at Pick 9 in Draft Revealed

The Broncos have been roundly praised for their free-agent haul but how did George Paton's maneuvers affect the team's No. 9 overall pick?

In the opening days of free agency many observers felt Denver Broncos GM George Paton was stuck in neutral in adding talent to the roster. Then, the GM pressed the accelerator and shifted the playmaker acquisition process into high gear.

The Broncos took several important steps to reinforce the foundation of the roster, locking down top veteran talent. Paton took a series of salary cap investments to make Justin Simmons the highest-paid safety in the NFL, signed defensive lineman Shelby Harris to extension, re-signed safety Kareem Jackson after cutting him, and picked up Von Miller's option.

Shoring up these vets is a shot of adrenalin into the arm of the entire locker room. During Simmons' press conference celebrating his contract extension, he referred to promising veterans like Bradly Chubb and Courtland Sutton, saying, “I think it's important for them to see that they're going to be taken care of if they play to the level they've been playing at."

It looks like a culture shift is taking root in the organization. Work hard, and the front office will reward you.

Adding starting cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller in free agency fills the team’s biggest roster hole. Last season, the cornerback play was weak outside of Bryce Callahan, who got injured down the stretch. Injuries and lack of talent plagued the position.

Investing in quality veterans relieves pressure on Paton to select a defensive back with the No. 9 pick in the NFL draft. How has Denver's free-agent haul reshaped Paton's draft priorities early in Round 1?

Let's take a look at three options the Broncos can exercise in the draft.

Autonomy to Finally Get That Three-Down LB

First, fill the greatest need on the roster, an athletic do-it-all linebacker. Penn State All-American Micah Parson has the foot speed and toughness to make an immediate impact on the defense. Paton and the scouting staff attended Parsons' recent Pro Day, where the 6-foot-3, 246-pound linebacker ran his 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds.

His time is faster than that of many wide receivers. Parson possesses elite-level talent. But, within the scouting community, there are rumors of character issues and past off-the-field lapses which will require the Broncos staff to do their homework before even considering selecting him.

Additional LB Options: Missouri's Nick Bolton and LSU's Jabril Cox

Trade Down to Stockpile Picks

Despite the recent free-agent acquisitions, the Broncos still need to build roster depth at cornerback, strong safety, and swing offensive tackle. Paton’s philosophy of “drafting and developing and making them into your own” could be fueled by finding a willing partner to take the Broncos' 9th pick and in return provide additional draft capital.

Maybe Paton will leverage his relationship with his previous employer — the Minnesota Vikings— who have the No. 14 pick in the first round. The Broncos would likely net additional draft capital in the second and third rounds. Stockpiling picks would be a step in the right direction in building the roster with homegrown talent.

Draft a Quarterback

Teams like the San Francisco 49ers are taking preemptive steps to move up into position to select their long-term QB early in the draft. Most experts believe there will be a run on QBs in the top-5. If the Broncos want to compete for one of the prized signal-callers, the price will be steep — almost cost-prohibitive.

Paton and the staff are doing their due diligence by attending Pro Days for North Dakota State's Trey Lance, BYU’s Zach Wilson, and Ohio State's Justin Fields. If the Broncos hold at the 9th pick and one of the top-4 quarterbacks falls into their lap, the temptation may be too strong not to make the selection.

The franchise may finally find its long-sought-after franchise QB.

Despite the slow start, you have to give Paton credit. The GM added talent, filled roster holes, and re-signed key veterans.

The Broncos are going into the draft with the flexibility to play it safe or make a bold move. It is still early, but Broncos Country can begin to see a glimmer of hope in the future.

