Report: Broncos Give Employees Option to Work From Home in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos' response to COVID-19, like most commercial enterprises across the United States, is evolving. According to a report by 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos are giving their employees the option to work from home. 

[Joe] Ellis, the team’s chief executive officer and president, and his top department heads including general manager John Elway decided that: "Effective immediately and until further notice, the Broncos are allowing all employees who have the ability to work from home the option to do so."

Per Klis, the Broncos added the following via a statement to 9NEWS: 

Colorado has already declared a state of emergency with 33 confirmed cases (per latest reports). Meanwhile, the other professional sports leagues are responding to the COVID-19 threat by suspending or shutting down operations. 

The NBA and NHL have suspended their respective seasons, while MLB has elected to delay their season's opener. The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments have been canceled, which will be the first time ever the tournament won't take place since its inception in 1939.

What really accelerated the NBA's decision was the news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19. News quickly followed that his teammate, forward Donovan Mitchell, has also tested positive. 

Meanwhile, even celebrities like Tom Hanks have contracted the flu-like virus. The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, which has triggered specific response protocols from governments worldwide. 

The NFL has a few big events coming in the near future, including the new league year and free agency — which is supposed to open next week — and the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada at the end of April. Reports indicate that the league is considering eliminating fan attendance at the draft, which would be a huge gut-punch to the city and the league coffers. 

The Broncos are not shutting down operations and there are some personnel who have to work on-site. There are team scouts on the road and the team reportedly continues to monitor league and state safety recommendations but the majority of employees, as Klis reports, will be allowed to work from home. 

According to Klis, the Broncos' football leadership have been in meetings at the UCHealth Training Center over the last few days to prepare for the onslaught of free agency. The two-day legal tampering window is supposed to open on Monday, with the new league year and free agency kicking off two days later on March 18. 

The Broncos' response to COVID-19 has been measured and considered, which many fans can appreciate in an increasing American landscape of panic. All eyes and ears are pointed toward the league office where we await word on whether the new league year will be pushed back and whether draft plans will be altered.  

