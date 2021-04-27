Broncos GM George Paton 'Likes' the O-Line Depth in This Year's Draft

The Broncos' GM recently opened up on how he views the 2021 offensive line class in the NFL draft.

During his pre-draft press conference last week, Denver Broncos' GM George Paton outlined a few position groups he might prioritize when the NFL draft bell tolls.

When you consider the relative inexperience of the Broncos' current offensive line, you might have expected Paton to be prioritizing trenchmen fairly early on in the draft, but instead, he talked up the talent already in Denver.

“I like our offensive line. We probably need a little more depth," Paton said. "I think our offensive line—if you had to rank them in the league, they are in the top third. We just need to add depth and we need to add competition. I think we’ll do that.”

Paton’s confidence in the Broncos' O-line depth could mean that Day 2 of the draft might be the soonest such a prospect could be added. If that's how it shakes out, Paton is comfortable with that scenario.

"I like the draft and I like the draft at guard and tackle," Paton said. "I think you could get a good offensive lineman in the first three rounds and maybe even 4-6."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Adding depth is one thing, but one need only rewind to last year’s soap opera with starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James to be harshly reminded that Denver has to have a contingency in place to forestall having to improvise on the fly again when the games count. Finding a quality insurance policy later in the draft is unlikely. Any doubts the Broncos might have about James' football commitment might be assuaged, for now, but that contingency still needs to be pursued. Just. In. Case.

“He’s been here, and he’s been working out,” Paton told reporters on the James subject. “He looks great and the expectation is he starts at right tackle and he plays well.”

Releasing James would have come at the price of seriously significant salary-cap pain for Denver. The team's plan is trusting that James gets physically and mentally ready this time, and along the way, hope against hope that O-line coach Mike Munchak can work some magic as he did recently with All-Pro left tackle Garett Bolles.

Hoping for James to have such a worst-to-first turnaround would be unrealistic, but Broncos Country would just be delighted with a solid season from him where he actually plays and starts all (or at least most) of the games. Still, adding an offensive tackle in the draft is paramount. ]

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!