John Elway Breaks Silence with Powerful Statement on Police Brutality & Racism

The United States has been gripped by powerful social movement over the last week. In the wake of George Floyd's death at hands of Minneapolis police, massive protests — many of which have been peaceful, some of which have turned violent — have broken out across the country.

The Denver Broncos got caught up in the situation in a controversial way when Head Coach Vic Fangio told reporters during a virtual presser on Tuesday that the racial divide in the NFL, in his view, is "minimal". Coach Fangio apologized the next day, amending his opinion after talking with Broncos' black players and trying to see the issue through their eyes.

On Friday, we learned that Broncos' players and coaches (likely to include Coach Fangio) will be marching in a peaceful protest against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the Colorado state capitol. This news came on the heels of safety Justin Simmons participating in a peaceful protest in his home state of Florida last weekend.

Now, though, the Duke of Denver himself has entered the cacophony of voices demanding change in the U.S. On Friday, Broncos' GM John Elway — a Republican of some renown —broke his silence on the issue, releasing a powerful statement on Twitter.

"I've spent the last week listening and learning from the players and coaches on our team.

"What I've heard from the players in particular—and watching the way they lead during this time of need—has been moving. I always thought that since I grew up in a locker room, I knew everything there was to know about understanding teammates from different backgrounds and walks of life. What I've realized is that I could not have been more wrong. Listening to the players and reading their social media, the strength they have shown and the experiences they have shared has been powerful. It has impacted me. I realize I have a long way to go, but I will keep listening and learning. That is the only way to grow. I truly believe a lot of good will come from the many difficult conversations that are taking place around our team, league and country.

"The way the players amplify the voices that need to be heard is more important than ever. I fully support them using their platform and influence in a positive way to create change. Recently, we've all heard people say that sports can be a much-needed distraction during such a challenging time. I know that the players, our team and league, can be so much more than that. We can all be part of the solution. I also understand that my voice needs to be part of this conversation, too. I am not going to stay on the sidelines. Everyone has a responsibility to help those who are hurting. I am joining with the players, coaches, and our organization in speaking up against racism, police brutality, and any injustice in the black community."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A powerful statement.

And not just because Elway supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election or because he's a Republican. That political persuasion does not automatically make someone a racist, although there are some extreme voices in the political arena who will promulgate that accusation.

It's the fact that Elway is a wealthy white man in a place of privilege with a massive platform as the Broncos' President of Football Operations and General Manager, as well as a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer. His words carry weight.

There are people out there in the world who might be somewhat skeptical of the BLM movement taking place, perhaps due to some of the extreme violence that has popped up which has included looting, and the death of several police officers, and injuries to both the rioters and people defending their property, unfortunately. The beseeching message of unity and justice of the peaceful protesters might be lost on some of those folks who are so stunned and angry over some of the violent images and destruction that have taken place.

Elway's words, and any future action he might take in support of the movement, could have a very convincing influence on that segment of the United States and perhaps even effectuate a mighty change of heart in some.

Hats off to Elway for joining the fray. We all look forward to seeing how he might continue to use his platform to bolster the movement and reach as many Americans of goodwill as possible.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.