Elway Shares his Parting Message to Derek Wolfe & Chris Harris, Jr. in Wake of Broncos' Free-Agent Exodus

The Denver Broncos said goodbye to several key players this offseason, a couple of whom were long-time veterans and contributors to the team's Super Bowl 50 championship. Due to the cyclical nature of NFL free agency and the ever-increasing market, the Broncos had an exodus of talent that included the likes of CB Chris Harris, Jr., DL Derek Wolfe, OL Connor McGovern and DB Will Parks.

McGovern and Parks were drafted one round apart in 2016 by GM John Elway. McGovern established himself as a starter on the Broncos' O-line towards the end of his second year, while Parks carved out a crucial niche role on defense as a Swiss Army Knife defensive back capable of playing either safety slot, some nickel corner and even box linebacker.

Those departures sting. But losing Wolfe and Harris is painful. And not just for fans.

It's not easy for the Broncos' shot-callers either, the business aspect of managing the team. Both Wolfe and Harris were Elway guys, as it were, drafted and/or signed since he took over as the team's football czar in 2011. Combined, they all achieved great things together but the time came to say goodbye.

“With Chris and Derek, especially, we appreciate everything they’ve done," Elway said via conference call on Tuesday alongside head coach Vic Fangio. "Obviously, it’s always a tough part of this business."

Elway pointed out that when a player departs, the vast majority of the time it is unwillingly. Even though neither Harris nor Wolfe were cut, they would have preferred to stay in Denver but the economics of what the players demanded compared to how Elway valued them didn't match up.

You know what they say; it's better to move on from an aging player a year too soon than a year too late.

"It seems like it’s 98 percent of the time, it’s not a willing departure as far as when players wanting to leave," Elway reflected. "Obviously, when they stay at one place like those two players have for a long time it’s going to be difficult to leave Denver. Those roads always split. It’s always difficult."

The business side of the NFL is unforgiving and it can be brutal at times. The Broncos have plugged the holes created by their departure, with the exception of maybe Parks. Whether via free agency or trade, the Broncos have added CB A.J. Bouye in place of Harris, DL Jurrell Casey in place of Wolfe and OL Graham Glasgow in place of McGovern.

It's a new era of football in the Mile High City. It's Drew Lock time, and Phillip Lindsay time, and Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant. Harris' and Wolfe's time is over, but their era of Broncos football won't be commemorated by the losing depredations of the past four years, but rather, the five consecutive Division titles and the triumph of Super Bowl 50.

"For those two guys and the things that they’ve done, they’ve been tremendous," Elway said. "They were tremendous Broncos for a long time, and we wish them the best of luck.”

Wolfe signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, while Harris signed a two-year deal with the Division-rival L.A. Chargers. McGovern took a three-year deal with the New York Jets and Parks took a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Happy trails, all.

