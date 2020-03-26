Broncos' GM John Elway Personally Donates $50K to Local COVID19 Relief Fund

UC Health Training Center in Englewood, Colo. is currently a ghost town. As of this week, all executives and team employees have been mandated by the NFL to vacate the premises and work from home in response to the COVID19 outbreak.

Denver Broncos' GM John Elway spent the previous week working with his seven-man brain trust at Dove Valley to make the team's free-agent moves. With the first and second wave of free agency in the books, Elway must now heed the NFL's mandate and stay home like the rest of Colorado.

However, Elway, ever a man of action, isn't sitting on his thumbs just hoping the COVID19 storm will pass. He's fighting back.

On Thursday, the Broncos announced that Elway has personally donated $50,000 to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund. Colorado governor Jared Polis responded to Elway's leadership and generosity with a statement.

“On behalf of the State of Colorado, it is my pleasure to thank the Denver Broncos and John Elway for their generous donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund,” said Polis said. “Year after year, Coloradans have supported our Denver Broncos, and today I am beyond proud to thank the Denver Broncos for their support of Coloradans in our time of need. The Broncos’ support of the COVID-19 Relief Fund will help ensure that communities in every corner of our state receive the relief they deserve and the resources they need to navigate this crisis.”

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

On top of Elway's individual contribution, as a team, the Broncos have made monetary contributions and have donated 100,000 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies while also jointly hosting a Personal Protective Equipment Drive at Empower Field at Mile High on March 22.

The Broncos recognize the strain that this virus is having on the state of Colorado, especially on health workers on the front lines, like doctors, nurses and medical technicians.

“All those hospital workers and the doctors and the nurses and everybody that’s going through this, that’s really the front line of this battle — and really, war,” Elway said in an interview with the team site on Wednesday. “I’d just like to thank them for all that they’re doing. My son-in-law is one of those. He’s a doctor in Sacramento. He’s one of those that’s on the front line. They truly are the warriors. Just [want to] say thank you and [share our] continued support and we really appreciate it.”

Kudos to the Broncos' President of Football Operations/GM and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer. Elway knows that critical times require critical leadership and he's stepping up to the plate.

It's worth noting that Elway lost his mother, Janet, last week, as she passed away following a bout with pancreatic cancer. Despite what must be his personal anguish and grief, Elway is thinking of others. The mark of a true leader.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.