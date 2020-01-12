Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos HC Vic Fangio Releases Statement on Firing Scangarello

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are coming off a 7-9 finish in year one of the Vic Fangio era. Fangio's defense dealt with a plethora of injuries to key personnel, and yet, the Broncos still found a way to perform on that side of the ball. 

It's a little bit harder to stretch that same blanket over the job Rich Scangarello did as Broncos offensive coordinator. Although Scangarello had to make lemonade with three different starting quarterbacks, the Broncos finished in the bottom-5 in almost every major offensive category with only a couple of exceptions. 

The Broncos fired Scangarello on Sunday. Not long after the news broke, Coach Fangio released a statement. 

“After a lot of consideration and discussion after the season, I determined that a change at offensive coordinator ultimately would be best for our team,” Fangio said via team press release. “We need to do everything we can to get better—in all areas—as we start working toward next year.

“Rich is a bright coach with a great future ahead of him. I appreciate all of his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos.”

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

So ends the Scangarello experiment in Denver. He showed great as a teacher and developer of quarterback talent (see: Lock, Drew) but Scangarello simply didn't get it done on gamedays. 

The Broncos are expected to move quickly in hiring the next offensive coordinator. This time, expect Denver to prioritize experience and a long NFL resume in their next OC. 

Basically, the antithesis of Scangarello, who just finished his sixth year in the NFL and first as a play-caller/coordinator. Keep it locked with Mile High Huddle for all your news and updates on the Broncos' coaching search. 

Be sure to check out the video above for the Broncos' shortlist of OC candidates. 

 Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Denver Broncos Fire OC Rich Scangarello, Will Move Quickly to Replace him: Report

Vic Fangio has cut bait with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. Who will the Broncos hire to fill Scangarello's shoes?

Chad Jensen

by

JoeBroncoBuddy

Denver Broncos' 7-Round 2020 Mock Draft | Version 1.0

It's time to mock our socks off for the first time this year. How can the Broncos get better via the 2020 NFL Draft?

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

5 Aspects of WR Courtland Sutton's Game That Will Rocket him Into the NFL Stratosphere in 2020

Courtland Sutton wasn't voted to the initial Pro Bowl roster. However, the film reveals a wideout more-than-deserving of the accolade.

Lance Sanderson

by

ErickTrickel

Four Moves Broncos Could Make to Free up Additional $27.5M in Space

How can the Broncos free up even more cap space heading into the 2020 offseason?

Chad Jensen

by

Goodfan

Emmanuel Sanders Hints at Disconnect That Existed Between he & Fangio's Broncos Pre-Niners Trade

Emmanuel Sanders' recent appearance on Denver radio hinted at the rift that existed between him and the Broncos before he was dealt to San Francisco.

KeithCummings

by

jimtaylor

Top Coaching Candidates to Replace Scangarello as Broncos' OC Revealed

Who will the Broncos hire to be the team's fifth offensive coordinator in the last five years?

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

Broncos Finalizing Deal to Make Pat Shurmur new Offensive Coordinator: Report

The Broncos could be bringing an experienced NFL offensive mind into the building to coach Drew Lock.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

Here's What a Phillip Lindsay Contract Extension Might Look Like for Broncos

What type contract will Phillip Lindsay command from the Broncos?

BobMorris

by

CUBuffinTX

17 Statistical Achievements by Broncos' Offensive Young Core in 2019

The Broncos' youth movement has taken over the offense.

Chad Jensen

by

Bigstick25

Rams to Hire Broncos' OLBs Coach Brandon Staley as Defensive Coordinator: Report

The Vic Fangio coaching tree just sprouted a branch.

Chad Jensen

by

Arctic Bronco