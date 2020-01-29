Report: Broncos Hire a New Cap Wizard Rich Hurtado

We learned last week that the Denver Broncos had decided not to renew the contract of Mike Sullivan — the team's resident cap wizard of eight years.

We knew then that the odds were good that President of Football Operations/GM John Elway likely had his eye on a replacement when deciding not to retain Sullivan and we learned on Wednesday who that name is.

9NEWS Mike Klis reported that Rich Hurtado has been hired as the Broncos' new Vice President of Football Administration. As a negotiator who's been, as Klis put it, 'on both sides of the negotiating table', Hurtado brings more than a decade of NFL experience.

According to his Linkedin profile, Hurtado worked with the Philadelphia Eagles as salary cap analyst and football administrator for 2 1/2 years from June 2006 through January 2009.

For the last 11 years, Hurtado has worked as a business partner of powerhouse player agent Todd France, even after France's agency merged with the conglomerate CAA (Creative Artists Agency) five years ago.

Hurtado's responsibilities are likely to include not only salary cap management and contract negotiations but also the structuring of player contracts/offers. The Broncos enter the 2020 offseason under threat of a player exodus with multiple starters hitting unrestricted free agency.

From players like S Justin Simmons, who's coming off a second-team All-Pro nod and likely to command a max contract, to DL Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris, and Adam Gotsis, to four-time Pro Bowl CB Chris Harris, Jr., Hurtado's plate will be be full right out of the gates.

A trial-by-fire awaits Hurtado in his new role with the Broncos. It'll be interesting to see how he helps the team navigate the pitfalls of what could be a momentous and pivotal offseason.

