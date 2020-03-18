Intriguing Free-Agent Fits for Broncos Still Available on the Market

The Denver Broncos have not been active in terms of signings, but they have been talking to multiple free agents that they ultimately came up short on. These players have signed elsewhere and some may think there are slim pickens left, but that really isn’t the case.

There are still multiple free agents available that make sense for the Broncos. Also, and this is very important to remember, free agency hasn’t officially started yet, so no deals are official, and the restrictions from the NFL due to the COVID19 outbreak can also impact these signings.

There are no former Broncos on this list, though there are a few homegrown free agents still available should the team wish to rekindle things. These are also just a handful of names out of a good number that make sense.

Running Backs

Devonta Freeman: He was let go by the Falcons and he could fit in as a complement to Phillip Lindsay. Cost is going to matter as Freeman has only played in 16 games total the last two seasons.

Melvin Gordon: Another veteran that can be a good compliment to Lindsay and work in the Pat Shurmur scheme. He offers up a lot as a pass-catcher, which is what Denver is looking for.

Wide Receivers

Robby Anderson: If Denver wants a speedster, then it can go after Anderson. There are some concerns with his attitude to be cautious of. Anderson would also be expensive, and Denver may not want to spend like that on a receiver.

Breshad Perriman: He's coming off the best year of his career, but still got only 700 total yards. He has good speed that he can bring to the offense and likely wouldn’t be overly expensive.

Rashard Higgins: A former Colorado State Ram that hasn’t lived up to expectations. Part of the problem is Cleveland decided to go elsewhere even after he showed potential. A change of scenery could be what is needed.

Offensive Tackles

Mike Remmers: A street free agent that has spent time with Shurmur. He offers up swing tackle ability, and that is something Denver is lacking. Remmers isn’t a name to be a starter.

Jason Peters: This might be more of a pipe dream, but his market seems to be lacking due to being 38 years old. Peters can come in and play left or right tackle, which would move Ja'Wuan James or Garett Bolles to backup tackle. Peters also could be the backup tackle.

Defensive Line

Danny Shelton: A big nose tackle, Shelton just came off his best year as a pass rusher. Denver wants to add help to their defensive line, and Shelton would be a slight upgrade to what they had at nose tackle last year.

Michael Pierce: While he doesn’t have the sacks, he can create push up the middle. He has good size to be a nose tackle for the Broncos and fill in the Eddie Goldman role in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Damon Harrison: This is one of the best nose tackles in the NFL, but he is a bit limited as a pass rusher. Cost will matter as Denver won’t want to spend on a part-time player.

A’Shawn Robinson: Robinson is another big nose tackle option that is a good run defender. He also still has plenty of potential to add more of a pass rusher on the interior.

Jihad Ward: Ward was very raw coming out of college and was always going to take a lot of time to develop. Working with Bill Kollar could help his development. The issue is, Denver would need to find another end that can start over Ward.

Sheldon Day: Day has been hurt by playing on a loaded Niners' defensive line. When he hits the field, he plays pretty well. Day also still has a lot of potential and could really step up with more playing time.

Timmy Jernigan: Jernigan has had a rough few years, but he isn’t far removed from being a really good interior piece. Fangio’s scheme has turned around the career of defensive linemen before and could help Jernigan bounce back.

Off-Ball Linebackers

De’Vondre Campbell: He plays like a hybrid linebacker/safety that can help the Broncos' issues in covering tight ends and running backs. With the bigger linebackers off the market, Campbell would be a good fourth option.

Darron Lee: He wasn’t great for the Chiefs last year, but in 2018 he had a really strong season. His signing wouldn’t erase the need, but be a low-risk potential high reward signing.

Cornerbacks

Prince Amukamara: Word is, Denver is interested here and Amukamara is interested in returning. The connection is obvious and stated over and over by now.

Bashaud Breeland: He had a really good year for the Chiefs, despite some penalty issues. With the corner market being lower than expected, except for Byron Jones, Breeland could be a good value signing.

Ronald Darby: A boom or bust corner, Darby has had some injury issues in his career to be concerned about. It would be interesting with the restrictions about visits and physicals.

Kevin Johnson: An underrated corner on the open market. He doesn’t miss a lot of tackles and played a solid year in 2019.

Safeties

Malcolm Jenkins: The Eagles released Jenkins who played a lot of snaps for him. Denver is in need of a No. 3 safety, and with the way Fangio is looking at changing his defense, that would basically be a starter position.

Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix: A solid safety option that would make sense as an addition to the Broncos secondary. He can play in the slot, in the box, or deeper and fits in with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

Karl Joseph: Another ex-first-rounder, the Raiders are moving on from him. There are plenty of concerns with Joseph, which would lead him to be cheap. With Simmons and Jackson, the Broncos may want to go cheaper at safety with someone who still has potential to develop.

