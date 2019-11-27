Mile High
Elway: Lock & Allen Will Split Reps, Broncos to Decide on QB 'Later in the Week'

Chad Jensen

The denizens of Broncos Country have waited patiently the last two days hoping to hear that the team has decided to make another quarterback change. After how bad Brandon Allen has been over the last six quarters of play, fans are ready for Drew Lock. 

But will the Denver Broncos give fans what they overwhelmingly want on the eve of Thanksgiving? Not yet, if what GM John Elway said on Wednesday is true. 

Elway told KOA radio the Broncos are still on the fence with regard to which QB will start for the team this weekend vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. 

"We're going to go through this week and see how both quarterbacks do and then make a decision later in the week," Elway said. 

Mike Klis reported that the team will let Allen and Lock split the first-team reps and make a decision later in the week. Elway talked about why he's been reluctant to pull the trigger on Lock. 

"Any time with a young quarterback, you want to be careful with him," Elway told KOA. "You want to get him in the right spot. Ultimately, you're going to get him in there and they're going to have to play on their own. He's had a good two weeks. We'll see how it goes."

Head coach Vic Fangio will hold a press conference at 11:25 am MDT on Wednesday. We'll see if his tune is any different. I doubt it. 

Fans will likely be strung out til the weekend wondering which QB will start on Sunday, and also wondering whether or not to show up at Empower Field if it's any QB other than Lock under center. 

