Donatell: Jurrell Casey's Pass Rushing Ability Is A Valuable Asset

Jurrell Casey, who the Denver Broncos acquired for a seventh-round pick back in March, made it known publicly that he wasn't happy with how the Titans parted ways with him.

On an episode of the Double Coverage Podcast, hosted by New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty, Casey spoke about how he felt the Titans didn't value him.

"I did everything you wanted me to do and you throw me like piece of trash," Casey said. "At the end of the day, none of these businesses are loyal."

But Casey is now with the Broncos and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell made it clear, during Thursday's Zoom presser, that the veteran defensive lineman can still bring a lot to a defense.

"This is a great veteran in our league," Donatell said. "He’s been a great interior player, but he adds to the pass rush. That’s really important to us. To give us that push up inside with the edge rushers we have, that’s very valuable."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Casey will enter his 10th season in the NFL, but he is still a productive player. He's logged 51 sacks in his career, with 23 in the past four seasons. He can generate pressure up the middle, which will not only open things up for the rest of the pass rushers, but create more opportunities for him to make plays.

Couple Casey together with Von Miller, a healthy Bradley Chubb, and a large contingent of defensive linemen who bring a mixture of experience and youth, and there's a lot to like about the defensive front going into this season.

Casey's experience should also be an asset to the likes of second-year player Dre'Mont Jones and 2020 third-round pick McTelvin Agim. Along with returning veteran Shelby Harris, Casey will be an excellent player for the younger linemen to learn from.

No doubt, Casey would have preferred to stay with the Titans, the team he played for the past nine seasons. But not only should he enter 2020 with a chip on his shoulder, he'll be welcomed with open arms by Broncos fans who are excited to see him take the field.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports and @MileHighHuddle.