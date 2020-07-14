NFL.com Explains why Broncos LB Bradley Chubb Will Make Pro Bowl This Year

Bradley Chubb is coming off a sophomore NFL season mostly lost to the ravages of an ACL tear. The Denver Broncos lost Chubb for the season following his Week 4 injury.

As he's worked diligently to get back to full health, Chubb's outlook is an optimistic one. He's expecting big things, as are the Broncos.

Internally, sky's the limit for Chubb in 2020. From the outside looking in, though, it turns out that Mile High Huddle isn't the only publication that foresees big things on the horizon for the former No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Just last week, I included Chubb on my list of five Broncos defenders poised to earn first-time Pro Bowl honors in 2020. This week, NFL.com got in on the action, but it might not be a case of Marc Sessler jumping on MHH's coattails.

Sessler went around all 16 AFC teams and predicted one first-time Pro Bowler for the coming season. Here's what he said about Chubb:

DENVER BRONCOS: Bradley Chubb, edge rusher, third NFL season: Let's not overcomplicate matters. Peering beyond the wreckage of last year's injury-ravaged sophomore outing, Chubb's 12 sacks in 2018 set a franchise mark for rookies. Beyond the takedown tally, his rookie-leading 58 total pressures told the story of a chaos-spinning nuisance off the edge who -- when healthy -- forms the AFC's most dangerous pass-rushing duo with all-world talent Von Miller.

After posting those 12 sacks as a rookie (franchise record), Chubb had a case for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in 2018. He received neither only to then have the majority of his second year cut short to injury.

Despite being back on the mend, it's difficult to project with accuracy exactly what Chubb's production will look like 2020 because he is rebounding from a serious injury. Plus, the Broncos are likely to play it safe with a snap count of some sort initially which might cut into his playing time early on.

As I said last week, there have been Comeback Player of the Year winners who've stormed back after a year lost to injury only to set the league on fire statistically. Considering the rare talent the former No. 5 overall draft pick possesses, I wouldn't put such an achievement past Chubb as a distinct possibility.

As a former top-5 pick and based on what we saw from his as a rookie two years ago, anything less than double-digit sacks would be a disappointment from Chubb, which would put him on the radar for Pro Bowl voting. He was snubbed two years ago but if he can produce on a similar level in 2020 (I believe he will), the accolade will come.

Sessler isn't wrong. In fact, outside of S Justin Simmons, I'm not sure there's a more obvious candidate in Denver to be a first-time Pro Bowler this year.

